UPCOMING WEBINAR: Think Before You Ink - What To Review Before Signing Business Contracts

Do you know what red flags to look for when signing business
contracts in Australia?
Understanding your rights and obligations is key to protecting your business.
Join us for our free webinar, Think Before You Ink: What To Review Before Signing Business Contracts, with LegalVision's Jessica Anderson.
You'll learn:
- Indemnities: who pays if something goes wrong
- Liability exclusions: limits on responsibility to protect you
- Commercial obligations: understanding each party's roles
- Navigating intellectual property to safeguard your interests
- Insurance: ensuring your business is adequately covered
Event Details:
When: Wednesday, 26 November, 11 am AEDT
Register here: https://go.legalvision.com.au/think-before-you-ink-what-to-review-before-signing-business-contracts-mondaq.html
Can't make it? Register anyway, and we'll send you the recording
