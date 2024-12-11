If you have entered into a contract, you or the other party have drafted without legal assistance, you should consider some of the unintended serious consequences that can arise, including where a contract or a term in a contract is void, voidable or unenforceable. There are differences between validity, voidability and unenforceability. This article explores some of those differences.

Validity

A term in a contract that is invalid is referred to as void. It has no legal effect. Where a term is void, no rights or obligations provided by the term are legally created between the parties to the contract. The term will be treated as if it never existed, and it will not bind the parties. One of the most common reasons a term in a contract is void is where it is, in a legal sense, uncertain. A court will endeavour to discover the intention of the parties from words used in the contract and as long as a term is capable of a meaning, it will ultimately be given that meaning. However, it is not always possible for a court to discover any intention of the parties. One example of an uncertain term is where there is an agreement to agree on contractual terms: United Group Rail Services Ltd v Rail Corporation NSW [2008] NSWSC 1364 at [13].

An entire contract can be void where there is uncertainty in a term so essential to the nature of the contract that the non-performance of the promise in the term may fairly be considered a failure to perform the contract at all. Uncertainty in a non-essential term can result in the uncertain term being severed. However, if the term is essential and a Court finds it is uncertain, the contract itself is void for uncertainty. One example of this is where there is legal uncertainty as to price: Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (No 5) [2009] FCA 1586; 264 ALR 201 at [298] and [311].

On the other hand, a court will treat a severable, non-essential term in an otherwise valid and enforceable contract as severed.

Voidability

A voidable contract is one which is valid until a party whose right it is to avoid the contract exercises that right. A party's election to avoid or affirm a contract arises where there is a 'vitiating factor'. Vitiating factors often arise where the contract is entered in circumstances of:

duress

undue influence

unconscionable conduct and

unilateral mistake as to a fundamental term of the contract where a court concludes it would be unconscionable to uphold the bargain.

Once a party exercises their right to avoid the contract, it is treated as void and the parties are no longer bound by it.

Unenforceability

Contractual provisions may be valid or voidable but nevertheless unenforceable. Examples of when a term or contract is unenforceable include where a statutory provision states a term or a contract is unenforceable or the term or contract is contrary to public policy.

Conclusion

Commercial litigation often involves disputes about contracts and their terms. It is essential to ensure that a contract is drafted correctly and in accordance with the law so that the parties can be confident that its terms are valid and enforceable. If you have doubts about a contract, or its terms, you should seek legal advice.

