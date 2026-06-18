A recent NSW court case examines when developers and builders can be held liable under section 37 of the Design & Building Practitioner's Act 2020 for defective building work. The decision clarifies what constitutes 'substantive control' over construction work and establishes the evidentiary threshold required to prove breach of the statutory duty of care.

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In this case, the plain­tiff (Stra­ta Plan 92183) brought pro­ceed­ings alleg­ing defec­tive res­i­den­tial build­ing work in rela­tion to 9 town hous­es locat­ed in Manger­ton, NSW.

Rel­e­vant­ly SP92183 claimed that both the builder’s direc­tor (Mr Nas­sif) and the developer’s direc­tor (Mr Chah­wan) had both breached their duty to exer­cise rea­son­able care to avoid eco­nom­ic loss caused by defects as pro­vid­ed for by sec­tion 37 of the Design & Build­ing Prac­ti­tion­er’s Act 2020 (DB&P Act).

Claim against Mr Chah­wan (devel­op­er) for breach of s37 duty of care

SP92183’s claim against Mr Chah­wan was based on the premise that Mr Chah­wan had car­ried out ‘con­struc­tion work’ (as defined by s36 of the DB&P Act), in rela­tion to the repair work, because he had been ‘super­vis­ing, coor­di­nat­ing, project man­ag­ing or oth­er­wise hav­ing sub­stan­tive con­trol over the car­ry­ing out of [build­ing work]’.

The Court dis­missed the s37 claim against Mr Chah­wan find­ing there to be insuf­fi­cient evi­dence of the req­ui­site weight to prove that Mr Chah­wan had car­ried out “con­struc­tion work” as required by the DB& P Act.

The Court held that Mr Chah­wan, being the devel­op­er who was involved in lit­i­ga­tion with SP 92183, a mem­ber of the stra­ta com­mit­tee and an own­er of four units in the prop­er­ty, had an ‘inci­den­tal involve­ment in the repair work…and had every rea­son to be inter­est­ed in ensur­ing that the work was car­ried out’.

How­ev­er, on the evi­dence put before it, the Court could not con­clude, on the bal­ance of prob­a­bil­i­ties, that what Mr Chah­wan was doing in rela­tion to the repair work sat­is­fied the require­ment that he was car­ry­ing out “con­struc­tion work” as defined for the pur­pos­es of s 37 of the DB&PA. That is. the Court held that Mr Chah­wan did not have sub­stan­tive con­trol over the works.

The evi­dence adduced by SP 92183 was, accord­ing to the Court, of insuf­fi­cient weight in and of itself to con­sti­tute the car­ry­ing out by Mr Chah­wan of “con­struc­tion work” and accord­ing­ly the claim against Mr Chah­wan for fail­ure to exer­cise rea­son­able care, failed.

Key Take­away No 1

Sub­stan­tial evi­dence of super­vi­sion, coor­di­na­tion, plan­ning or project man­age­ment must be put before the court to sup­port a claim that a per­son was exer­cis­ing ‘sub­stan­tive con­trol’ over the works.

Claim against Mr Nas­sif (builder)for breach of s37 duty of care

Mr Nas­sif was the sole direc­tor and nom­i­nat­ed super­vi­sor of the builder, Sam­do­ra Pty Ltd.

There was no dis­pute between the par­ties that Mr Nas­sif had car­ried out “con­struc­tion work” for the pur­pos­es of the DB&P Act and that he there­fore owed a duty of care to SP 92183.

A claim for breach of the s37 duty is a claim in neg­li­gence. SP92183 bears the onus of sat­is­fy the rel­e­vant neg­li­gence require­ments of the Civ­il Lia­bil­i­ty Act 2002 (NSW) name­ly that the risk of loss was fore­see­able, sig­nif­i­cant and that a rea­son­able per­son in the posi­tion of Mr Nas­sif would have tak­en pre­cau­tions to avoid that loss.

SP 92183 sub­mit­ted that:

Mr Nas­sif had breached his s37 duty because he had failed to exer­cise rea­son­able care to ensure that the work com­plied with the war­ran­ty in sec­tion 18B(1)(c) of the Home Build­ing Act 1989 (NSW) that the work ‘would be done in accor­dance with, and would com­ply with [the HBA] or any oth­er law’, includ­ing the BCA; The pre­cau­tion which Mr Nas­sif had failed to take was to have prop­er­ly car­ried out ‘an active super­vi­so­ry role’ dur­ing the con­struc­tion process by ‘reg­u­lar inspections/checking of the works’, such that the defects should or would have been iden­ti­fied and rec­ti­fied pri­or to com­ple­tion of the development. If that ‘active super­vi­so­ry role’ had been under­tak­en, the harm would not have arisen because the defects would not have occurred.

The Court found that Mr Nas­sif had failed to car­ry out any reg­u­lar inspec­tions or checks of cer­tain of the works that would have brought those defects to the light.

Key Take­away No 2

In order to suc­ceed on a breach of s37 duty claim, the alleged defects must be capa­ble of being iden­ti­fied and pre­vent­ed by the per­son who has ‘sub­stan­tive con­trol’ over the works. That is, in this case that an ‘active super­vi­so­ry role’ would have avoid­ed the defects that were alleged.

Link to the case: https://www.caselaw.nsw.gov.au/decision/19db306dc3235154f93e0d38

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

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