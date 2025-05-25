The Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (DBP Act) came into effect in NSW in June 2020.

Since its introduction the courts have provided guidance on the interpretation and reach of this Act. This article looks at the recent High Court decision of Pafburn Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 which examined the statutory duty of care imposed by the DBP Act on those carrying out construction work to exercise reasonable care to avoid economic loss caused by defects.

At a glance

The Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) ( DBP Act ) is a key part of the NSW Government's commitment to reform of the NSW construction industry aimed at restoring consumer confidence in the trustworthiness of completed buildings.

) is a key part of the NSW Government's commitment to reform of the NSW construction industry aimed at restoring consumer confidence in the trustworthiness of completed buildings. The DBP Act imposes a statutory duty of care owed by persons carrying out ‘construction work' to owners and subsequent owners of the land.

‘Construction work' is broadly defined in the DBP Act designed to increase the reach of those who owe the statutory duty of care.

The statutory duty of care under the DBP Act owed to subsequent owners of the land, extends the reach of the common law duty of care.

The DBP Act statutory duty of care owed to owners applies to all buildings (including both residential and commercial buildings) and is not limited to certain classes of buildings.

A developer owes the duty of care if it has ‘substantive control over the construction work'.

A certifier owes the duty of care if it has ‘substantive control over the construction work'.

The courts have not as yet considered the question as to whether a certifier's ability to withhold the issuing of an occupation certificate pending changes to the design or specifications or building materials of a building, constitutes having ‘substantive control'.

In the recent High Court decision in Pafburn Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 1 , the High Court determined that neither a developer or the head contractor could rely on the failure of another person to take reasonable care in carrying out construction work to limit their liability to an amount reflecting the proportion of the loss for which the developer or head contractor was responsible.

, the High Court determined that neither a developer or the head contractor could rely on the failure of another person to take reasonable care in carrying out construction work to limit their liability to an amount reflecting the proportion of the loss for which the developer or head contractor was responsible. The High Court determined that the proportionate liability defences were not available to the developer or the head contactor by holding that they were vicariously liable for the negligence of the subcontractors they engaged to perform tasks covered by the duty which they owed.

This decision adds another level of risk and potential liability for persons such as developers, head contractors and others involved in the design and construction of buildings within New South Wales.

These persons, if found to owe the duty of care, bear not only the cost of bringing a cross-claim action against a concurrent wrongdoer, but also the insolvency risk of the concurrent wrongdoer.

A developer does not discharge its duty of care by the exercise of reasonable care in the selection of the head contractor.

A head contractor does not discharge its duty of care by the exercise of reasonable care in the selection of skilled sub-contractors.

Importantly the statutory duty of care cannot be contracted out of and the liability of persons held to owe the duty of care is unlimited.

Background to the DBP Act

In response to significant incidents of building fires, particularly the Lacrosse Tower fire in 2014 and the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, the Building Minister's Forum, a forum comprised of federal, state, and territory ministers responsible for building and construction, commissioned the Shergold Weir Report in 2017.

The terms of reference of the Shergold Weir Report included: examination of the compliance and enforcement in the building and construction industry affecting the implementation of the National Construction Code; and consideration of strategies for improving compliance and enforcement practices.

The Shergold Weir Report was delivered in February 2018 making 24 recommendations and identified amongst other things: that accountability was unclear; that there was insufficient controls on the accuracy of documentation; and documentation in current building processes lacked the requirement to demonstrate compliance with the National Construction Code.

The NSW Government, in response to the Shergold Weir recommendations, committed to implement (4) major reforms across the NSW construction industry, namely: the appointment of an expert Building Commission; an overhaul of compliance reporting; registration of building practitioners with reporting obligations and an industry wide duty of care.

The DBP Actwas a key part of the NSW Government's response to the Shergold Weir Report and commitment to reform of the NSW construction industry.

The key reforms introduced by the DBP Act were: the requirement for registration of building and design practitioners; the introduction of compliance declarations; and the introduction of a statutory duty of care owed by all those involved in ‘construction work'.

As with all new or amended legislation, industry participants and stakeholders eagerly await, and rely on, the guidance of the courts as to the effect, interpretation and application of any enacted legislation.

The introduction of the DBP Act is no different.

This article focuses on the statutory duty of care introduced by the DBP Act and follows its interpretation and application to date by the courts.

Section 37 of DBP Act

Section 37 of the DBP Act introduced a statutory duty of care owed by all those involved in ‘construction work.'

Section 37 provides as follows:

37 Extension of duty of care

(1) A person who carries out construction work has a duty to exercise reasonable care to avoid economic loss caused by defects—

(a) in or related to a building for which the work is done, and

(b) arising from the construction work.

(2) The duty of care is owed to each owner of the land in relation to which the construction work is carried out and to each subsequent owner of the land.

The extension of the duty of care to subsequent owners of the land means that the benefit of the duty of care owed passes with the transfer of the land to new owners.

This statutory extension of the duty of care now owed to subsequent owners is a significant departure from the prior common law position.

It significantly expands the reach of the duty of care to beyond the High Court confirmation in Brookfield Multiplex v Owners Corporation SP 61288 that no duty of care was owed by builders to developers and future owners in claims for pure economic loss.

The Government's intent behind this statutory duty of care is clear from the 2nd Reading Speech in which Mr Kevin Anderson (then Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation) said:

… clause 30 [clause 37 in DBP Act] establishes a statutory duty of care that eradicates any uncertainty that may exist in the common law that a duty is owed to the end user and in respect to liability for defective building work. Any person who carries out construction work will, under the provisions of the bill and for the first time, have an automatic duty to exercise reasonable care to avoid economic loss caused by defects …Clause 30 expressly provides that people who carry out construction work owe a duty of care to …owners…and include individual titleholders and subsequent owners of a building….

Classes of buildings affected by DBP Act

The DBP Act primarily affects Class 2, 3, and 9c buildings which includes buildings with a Class 2, 3, or 9c part.

The various requirements of the DBP Act, such as: the requirement for building and design practitioners to be registered; the requirements for the submission of compliance declarations on the NSW Planning Portal; and the obligation to give at least 6 months' notice of an intention to apply for an occupation certificate,

presently only apply to Class 2, 3, and 9c buildings, or buildings which include a Class 2, 3, or 9c part.

It should be noted that the class of buildings to which the DBP Act primarily applies was expanded on 3 July 2023 from class 2 buildings only to also include class 3 and 9(c) buildings taking effect from 1 July 2024 for new buildings and presently in transition for renovation or repair works in existing buildings until 1 July 2025 and that the NSW Fair Trading website informs that there is ‘ongoing consultation with industry to identify which other building types should be included in this regulatory framework'. 2

However, in Goodwin Street Developments Pty Ltd atf Jesmond Unit Trust v DSD Builders Pty Ltd (in liq) 3 i , the NSW Supreme Court held that the section 37 statutory duty of care to avoid economic loss because of defects applies to all ‘buildings' 4 .

, the NSW Supreme Court held that the section 37 statutory duty of care to avoid economic loss because of defects applies to all ‘buildings' . It is now settled that the section 37 statutory duty of care owed to owners and all successive owners of land applies to all buildings (including both residential and commercial buildings).

This statutory duty of care applies retrospectively and applies to building work carried out from June 2010 onwards.

Do developers owe the duty of care under section 37?

The section 37 statutory duty of care is owed by a person who carries out ‘construction work'.

If a developer carries out ‘construction work' as defined on the DB&P Act, then that developer owes the duty of care.

Construction work under the DBP Act means building work, preparation of design and manufacture or supply of building products.

Relevant to developers, it also includes supervising, coordinating, project managing or otherwise having substantive control over the construction work.

The NSW Supreme Court 5 has suggested that a developer who ‘is in a position where it is able to control how construction work is carried out' may have ‘substantive control over the carrying out' of construction work within the meaning of section 37(1) of the DBP Act.

has suggested that a developer who ‘is in a position where it is able to control how construction work is carried out' may have ‘substantive control over the carrying out' of construction work within the meaning of section 37(1) of the DBP Act. A developer who has the ability to exercise substantive control over a contractor may be found to have carried out ‘construction work' and would therefore owe a duty of care to an owner of land even though it may not have actually done anything to cause that control to be exercised.

Do directors of a corporate developer personally owe a duty of care to owners and all successive owners of land under section 37?

In Kazzi v KR Properties Global Pty Ltd t/as AK Properties Group 6 , the Court of Appeal confirmed the personal liability of individuals under the duty of care provisions in section 37.

, the Court of Appeal confirmed the personal liability of individuals under the duty of care provisions in section 37. The Court considered the various defects in detail and concluded that the director ‘breached his statutory duty of care, as the nominated supervisor of works, by making decisions as to the progress and manner of the works that gave rise to the defects on which the Owners relied'.

This case underscores the potential risk of personal liability for anyone who supervises, co-ordinates, project manages or otherwise has substantive control over construction works.

It is clear from the case law that directors of a developer, builder or consultants can be sued under the DBP Act if they had substantive control over how the construction work was carried out.

Can a developer, who is also the owner of the land, owe the section 37 duty of care to itself?

In The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 v Pafburn Pty Ltd [2022] 7 NSWSC 659, the developer argued that a person who carries out construction work, and therefore by whom the section 37 duty of care is owed, cannot include a person who is the owner of the land at the time the construction work was carried out because it would be an absurdity if such an ‘owner' was to owe itself a duty to avoid economic loss caused by defects.

NSWSC 659, the developer argued that a person who carries out construction work, and therefore by whom the section 37 duty of care is owed, cannot include a person who is the owner of the land at the time the construction work was carried out because it would be an absurdity if such an ‘owner' was to owe itself a duty to avoid economic loss caused by defects. The Court did not accept this proposition that if an owner carried out the construction work, then that owner did not owe any party the prescribed section 37 duty of care stating that it was very unlikely that this was what the Parliament intended.

Do certifiers owe a duty of care to owners and all successive owners of land under section 37?

If a certifier has ‘substantive control' over the carrying out of building work, then that certifier will owe a duty of care to owners.

The most likely exercise by a certifier of substantive control over the carrying out of building work, is the certifier's ability (and obligation in discharge of certification duties) to withhold the issuing of an occupation certificate, pending a change to the design, workmanship or materials of the building.

Presently the courts have not been required to consider whether a certifier exercises substantive control over the carrying out of building work by reason of a certifier's ability to demand change to the building work prior to the issuing of an occupation certificate.

However perhaps the minority judges in Pafburn Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No 846748, provided some indication on the issue when they stated that:

[104] It is not self-evident that a certifier or the local council, in performing their duties, is “a person who carries out construction work” within the meaning of s 36(1)(d) of the DBP Act.

This remains an issue for which the industry awaits definitive judicial guidance.

The section 37 duty of care and proportionate liability

Traditionally, the common law rules of ‘solidary' or ‘joint and several' liability meant that a party could recover its entire loss from any one party in circumstances where the same loss or damage was caused by two or more parties (referred to as concurrent wrongdoers).

In such circumstances, the party liable for the entire loss ( Liable Party ) could then seek contribution or indemnity by way of cross claim from other parties (concurrent wrongdoers) who had also contributed to the loss.

) could then seek contribution or indemnity by way of cross claim from other parties (concurrent wrongdoers) who had also contributed to the loss. However, this meant that the Liable Party bore not only the additional cost of bringing the cross-claim action but also the insolvency risk of the concurrent wrongdoers which persons may have been persons with which the Liable Party had not contracted.

For example, a head contractor might be liable for loss suffered by a principal in circumstances where a consultant or selected contractor engaged or recommended by the principal contributed to the loss.

In bringing a cross claim against the consultant or selected contractor engaged or recommended by the principal, not only must the head contractor fund the legal proceedings, but it assumes the risk that, if it is successful, the head contractor will not be met by an insolvent consultant or selected contractor who cannot pay the judgment debt.

The common law rules of ‘solidary' or ‘joint and several' liability contributed to increased insurance premium costs and increased litigation costs as the Liable Party sought to manage this risk and was forced to litigate to seek contribution or indemnity from concurrent wrongdoers.

The proportionate liability régime in Part 4 of the Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW) ( CLA ) was introduced, among other reasons, as a measure to reduce increasing liability insurance costs and increased litigation costs by enabling liability to be apportioned between wrongdoers according to their assessed proportion of responsibility for the damage or loss suffered.

) was introduced, among other reasons, as a measure to reduce increasing liability insurance costs and increased litigation costs by enabling liability to be apportioned between wrongdoers according to their assessed proportion of responsibility for the damage or loss suffered. Instead of being liable for the entire loss, a defendant to a claim would argue, relying on the proportionate liability defence, that it was only liable to the extent of its responsibility for the loss.

Recent Pafburn High Court decision — claim for proportionate liability

The High Court of Australia recently provided some much-needed further clarification on the operation of section 37.

In Pafburn Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 9, the High Court of Australia was asked to consider whether the developer or the head contractor could rely on the failure of another person to take reasonable care in carrying out construction work to limit their liability under Part 4 of the CLA to an amount reflecting the proportion of the loss that a court considers just having regard to the extent of the responsibility of each for the damage or loss.

The High Court determined that neither the developer nor the head contractor could do so and that they were vicariously liable (liable for the acts or omissions of others) for the work they delegated or entrusted to be done by others, including their subcontractors.

By majority, the High Court held that the proportionate liability defence was not available to the developer or the head contractor for the following reasons: contrary to the claims by the developer and the head contractor, section 37 created a duty that was not able to be delegated. This means that the person responsible must ensure that anyone doing the work, takes reasonable care. For example, if the head contractor engages a waterproofing subcontractor to install the waterproofing, the head contractor must ensure that the waterproofing work is done correctly, If the waterproofing subcontractors work is defective and causes damage, the head contractor is liable. It is not sufficient in the discharge of its duty of care, that the head contractor took reasonable steps in selecting and arranging for the waterproofing subcontractor to perform the work to which the duty attaches. as the developer and head contractor were responsible for supervising and coo ordinating construction of the entire building, their duty extended to all defects arising from the construction works, even if they did not physically do the work. By comparison, a plumbing subcontractor would only be liable for exercising the requisite duty ofc are in respect of the scope of their plumbing works.

The effect of this decision is that under the DBP Act, a developer or head contractor who is responsible for a whole project, cannot apportion liability for breach of section 37 to each other or to subcontractors.

This duty cannot be discharged by the exercise of reasonable care in the selection of skilled sub-contractors.

Developers and contractors are now more likely to be held liable for the negligence of their subcontractors.

For developers or head contractors who supervise the construction of a whole building, the scope of the duty of care under the DBP Act will extend to all defects in or related to the building, irrespective of whether they personally undertook the construction work.

Owners can now potentially proceed with more confidence in bringing a single claim against a developer or head contractor for the entire loss arising from a breach of the duty of care under the DBP Act.

However, with the duty of care being determined to be a non-delegable duty to which the proportionate liability defences do not apply, developers and contractors potentially now face significantly increased exposure to risks, costs, and insurance premiums relating to construction work in New South Wales thereby potentially further driving up the costs of construction.

Developers and head contractor are left with a cause of action for contribution against those other parties who they allege breached a duty to them and will increasingly rely on cross claims to transfer liability for defective building work performed by subcontractors.

Footnotes

1Pafburn Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 [2024] HCA 49

2 www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au

3Goodwin Street Developments Pty Ltd atf Jesmond Unit Trust v DSD Builders Pty Ltd (in liq)[3][3][2022] NSWSC 624

4 “Buildings' is given the wide meaning of that term in the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) and is not limited to Class 2, 3, and 9c buildings.

5 The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 v Pafburn Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 659

6Kazzi v KR Properties Global Pty Ltd t/as AK Properties Group [2024] NSWCA 143

7The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 v Pafburn Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 659

8Pafburn Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 [2024] HCA 49

9 Pafburn Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 [2024] HCA 49

For further information please contact:

Mark Glynn, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9777 8342

Email: mcg@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.