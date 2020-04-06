In brief - With hourly updates on infection rates and with limited consistent advice about the epidemic, it can be hard to know how employers should respond. This article provides information for the education, health services and aged care, transport, and construction and mining industries, and the obligations employers have to employees, including leave and stand downs, legislative requirements and business continuity planning.
What we know about COVID-19
In the general population COVID-19 presents as a minor illness. The most concern should be held for people who don't have access to good medical care, those over 70 years of age and those with underlying illness or disease (particularly respiratory illness or heart disease ('high risk groups')). People who are working in front line medical roles, in aged care, disability & community services and education might also be at higher risk of repeated exposure.
For this reason, it is important that employers keep up to date with the latest information. As a starting point, employers should be regularly checking the World Health Organisation website, the Federal Government website and State Health Department websites for the most up to date information.
Click here to read the full article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
Rebecca Campbell