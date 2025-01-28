Top Civil Cases of 2024: Key Precedents That Shaped Australian Law

Civil cases of 2024: Last year was a significant year for Australian law, with several high-profile civil disputes dominating headlines. These cases not only captivated public attention, but also set precedents that continue to influence the legal world. Here's a closer look at some of the most significant cases that left their mark.

Lehrmann v Network Ten and Ors

This year's most gripping defamation case saw Bruce Lehrmann take on Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson over a 2021 interview with Brittany Higgins on The Project. The case reached a dramatic conclusion when Justice Michael Lee ruled in favor of the defendants, determining on the balance of probabilities that Lehrmann did sexually assault Higgins. This ruling not only underscored the distinction between civil and criminal standards of proof but also sparked widespread discussion about how sexual assault allegations are handled by both the media and the justice system.

Read our opinion on the Lehrmann case.

Cooper v The Owners – Strata Plan No 58068

Pet lovers across Australia celebrated a victory in Jo Cooper's fight for her miniature schnauzer, Angus, to stay in her luxury Sydney apartment. Cooper successfully challenged a strata by-law banning pets, and the New South Wales court's ruling now sets a significant precedent for pet owners in apartment buildings statewide. This case wasn't just about a dog—it reshaped the way strata laws interact with personal freedoms and property rights.

Civil cases of 2024: Class Actions Against Automakers

In 2024, consumer class actions continued to make waves, with automakers frequently in the spotlight. A pending High Court decision promises to redefine how damages are assessed in these claims, potentially shifting the future landscape for class action litigation against major manufacturers. Consumers and corporations alike are watching closely.

The Rise of ESG-Related Litigation

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues took centre stage in a series of disputes, highlighting the growing intersection between corporate governance and societal values:

The Federal Director of National Parks faced criminal charges after sacred sites in Kakadu National Park were damaged, pleading guilty in a move that highlighted the delicate balance between development and cultural preservation. An Australian Law Reform Commission inquiry into native title laws turned the spotlight on the Native Title Act 1993 and its future act regime, underscoring the ongoing evolution of indigenous rights in legal frameworks.

These cases emphasize the rising importance of ESG compliance, urging companies to navigate these waters with care and foresight.

Civil cases of 2024: Commonwealth of Australia v Sanofi

While much about this High Court case remains under wraps, its potential ramifications for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are significant. As details emerge, this dispute will likely redefine aspects of corporate accountability in the sector.

Need a civil lawyer?

As we step into 2025, these cases serve as a powerful reminder of how the law evolves in response to societal shifts. We must anticipate the ripple effects of these decisions, equipping our clients to manage emerging risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.