Failing to Register a PPSR Security Interest on Time – Legal Risks and Options

Introduction

Timely registration of security interests under the Personal Property Securities Act 2009 (Cth) (PPSA) is essential for secured creditors to protect their rights. Failure to register within the prescribed timeframes can result in the creditor losing priority to unsecured creditors in the event of insolvency.

While creditors who have failed to register on time, may seek an extension to registration timeframes under s 588FM of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corps Act), they should be aware that such avenue is not without complexities and risks, including a possible challenge by a liquidator or administrator appointed to the grantor.

A recent Federal Court decision, Crushing Services International Pty Ltd v Lithium Developments (Grants NT) Pty Ltd [2024] FCA 1138 (Crushing Services), discusses the legislative timeframes for registering security interests and the key factors that the Court will consider when deciding whether to grant an extension.

This article discusses the legal risks and options available to creditors who have registered out of time.

PPSR Timeframes

The timing of registration of security interests granted by company grantors is governed by time limits specified in the Corps Act and the PPSA. Under s 588FL of the Corps Act, a security interest granted by company grantor must be registered on the Personal Properties Securities Register (PPSR) either within 20 business days from the date the security agreement takes effect, or 6 months before the date the grantor enters liquidation or administration. Additionally, if an insolvency event occurs while the interest is unperfected (irrespective of whether the grantor is a company or individual), it automatically vests in the grantor before the event, as per sections 267 and 267A of the PPSA, effectively causing the creditor to lose the benefit of a security interest.

Pursuant to s 588FM of the Act, if a security interest is not registered within the prescribed timeframe, the Court has the authority to prevent the security interest from vesting in the grantor by extending the registration period. Specifically, the Court may exercise their discretion to fix a later registration time if it is satisfied that:

the failure to register was accidental or due to inadvertence or some other sufficient cause; or

the delay in registration is not of such a nature as to prejudice the position of creditors or shareholders; or

on other grounds, it is just and equitable to grant relief.

However, the Courts cannot consider applications under s 588FM if an insolvency event has already occurred before the registration unless the security interest was created after the insolvency event (see s 267 of the PPSA).

Key Issues in Crushing Services

By way of background, Crushing Services International Pty Ltd (CSI) entered into an agreement with Lithium Developments (Grants NT) Pty Ltd dated 4 May 2022 (Lithium) to design, supply, install, operate and maintain a crushing plant at the Finniss Lithium Project (Agreement).

The Agreement specified that CSI retained ownership of the crushing plant and other facilities (Facilities) and created a security interest in favour of CSI. However, CSI failed to register this interest within the statutory timeframe.

In December 2023, Lithium's parent company announced a strategic review, including suspending mining activities, leading to the cessation of operations at the Finniss Lithium Project. By May 2024, CSI realised it had failed to register the security interest over the Facilities within 20 business days after the Agreement came into force. CSI promptly registered the security interest on 6 May 2024 and applied to the Federal Court for an extension of time to register its interest.

The effect of the orders sought by CSI would set the latest registration date as 6 May 2024 and ensure that the Facilities subject to the security interest would not vest in Lithium in an insolvency event.

Existence of Security Interest

Importantly, a creditor must first ensure that a security interest has been established pursuant to a security agreement or terms in a contract which grant a security interest to secure payment or performance of an obligation. In Crushing Services, the Court found that the Agreement makes provision for an interest in personal property including the Facilities. The defendant elected not to appear on the application and there was no contradictor on this point. Therefore, the Court found it was only necessary for CSI to establish that the existence of a security interest was 'reasonably arguable'.

Perfection by Possession

CSI argued that it held a security interest in the crushing plant, and that its interest was perfected not by registration but by possession in accordance with sections 21(1)(b) and 21(2)(b) of the PPSA.

CSI asserted that Lithium did not have possession under section 24(1) of the PPSA, but rather CSI had both actual and apparent possession, demonstrated by visible CSI branding on equipment, restricted access to the Facilities, and the ability to lock the Facilities and prevent non-CSI personnel from entering.

While the Court found it was "reasonably arguable" that CSI was in actual possession of the Facilities, it was not prepared to make a determination on whether actual and apparent possession was sufficiently established, noting that there is at least a serious question to be tried, and CSI is exposed to the risk that any security interest has not been perfected by possession.

The Court further stated that,

"to the extent that any security interest has been perfected by possession, that diminishes the risk of prejudice to unsecured creditors if the Court exercises its discretion to fix a later time for registration. Both are reasons for exercising the discretion in favour of CSI, but pull in opposite directions as regards the risk of prejudice to unsecured creditors".

This highlights the risk that mere possession may not always be enough to safeguard creditor's rights if they fail to perfect their interests by registration.

Extension of Registration Timeframes

The Court's reasoning in Crushing Services focused on the two key elements, inadvertence and prejudice, which were critical to its assessment of whether to grant an extension under section 588FM of the Corps Act.

Inadvertence

The Court found that CSI's failure to register the security interest on time was due to inadvertence, fulfilling a key precondition for exercising its discretion under section 588FM(2)(a)(i) of the Corps Act.

The Court referred to prior decisions, such as Re Appleyard Capital Pty Ltd and Re Accolade Wines Australia Ltd, which confirmed that inadvertence comprises an innocent error or ignorance, where a party fails to meet a deadline due to misunderstanding the legal obligations or the consequences of non-compliance. It does not include intentional disregard of statutory obligations.

The Court accepted the affidavit of Mr. Barrett the commercial manager of CSI, which deposed to the following facts demonstrating that CSI's failure to register the security interest before 6 May 2022 was inadvertent:

that Mr. Barrett did not appreciate that CSI's interest could be registered on the PPSR;

Mr. Barrett was focused on negotiating the terms of the Agreement, not the mechanics or implementation of its provisions;

after Lithium's announcement of a strategic review, Mr. Barrett coordinated with multiple teams to request the PPSR registration; and

after no steps were followed up by those teams, Mr Barrett received legal advice and registrations were made accordingly.

Based on these facts, the Court found that CSI met the requirements to exercise discretion under section 588FM(2) of the Corps Act, clearing the path for considering the next stage of the analysis, which is whether the order sought would cause prejudice to third parties, in particular, unsecured creditors.

Prejudice

The Court clarified that prejudice does not arise from merely demonstrating that the return to unsecured creditors in the event of liquidation or administration would be diminished if the security interest does not vest in the grantor. Instead, the focus is on any prejudice attributable to the delay in registration, rather than prejudice from making the order (which is inevitable).

The Court further explained that prejudice arising from delay is primarily concerned with whether any competing interests had emerged during the period of delay. For instance, if third parties had dealt with the grantor under the assumption that the collateral was unencumbered, this could lead to prejudice. To this end, the length of the delay.

plays a significant role in determining the impact of this prejudice. A shorter delay is less likely to result in significant harm to unsecured creditors. The Court also emphasised that if the grantor is clearly solvent, the risk of prejudice to unsecured creditors might be negligible.

However, in this case, the financial condition of Lithium's parent company was sufficient to conclude that the risk to unsecured creditors was minimal. As such, the Court granted the extension fixing the time for registration of the collateral at 6 May 2024 subject to a "Guardian Securities" condition, allowing any subsequent liquidator or administrator appointed to challenge the order.

Furthermore, as discussed, the risk of prejudice resulting from the delay in registration is mitigated to the extent that any security interest was perfected by CSI being in possession of the collateral. If any security interest was so perfected, unsecured creditors would be in no worse position because s 588FL of the Corps Act applies where the security interest is perfected by registration and no other means and s 267 of the PPSA would also not apply because the security interest would be perfected other than by registration.

Options for Creditors Facing Delayed PPSR Registration

This case highlights several important considerations for those dealing with delayed PPSR registration issues:

Timeliness in Registration: Creditors must ensure that they register their security interests within the statutory 20-business-day period. Missing this deadline can expose them to significant legal risks, including the loss of priority over unsecured creditors in the event of insolvency. Seeking Extensions: If a creditor misses the registration deadline, they can apply for an extension under s 588FM of the Corporations Act. The Court will assess whether the delay prejudices unsecured creditors, particularly if the grantor is at risk of insolvency. Creditors should be prepared to demonstrate that the delay was inadvertent, and that the grantor's solvency risk is low. Securing Conditions: When requesting an extension, creditors should be aware that the court may impose conditions including that the extension could be subject to challenge by a future liquidator or administrator. Reviewing Risk Exposure: Creditors should regularly assess the risk of insolvency in their dealings with grantors. If the grantor's financial situation is deteriorating, failing to perfect a security interest can leave the creditor exposed to claims from other unsecured creditors. Acting Quickly: Practitioners should act swiftly if they realise an interest has not been registered. The longer the delay, the higher the risk of prejudice to unsecured creditors, which may influence the Court's decision to grant an extension.

Conclusion

The Crushing Services case provides a useful summary of the current state of the law as it relates to perfection of security interests and timely registration of security interests under the PPSA. Delays in registration may create significant legal and financial risks for creditors.

Creditors or other relevant parties such as receivers, liquidators or administrators, should seek legal advice to fully understand the options available to them involving delayed PPSR registrations. As this case shows, the balancing of interests between secured creditors and unsecured creditors remains a central concern for the Courts when considering PPSR timeframes and legal remedies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.