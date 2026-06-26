Deflecting Disputes Early Warning. Decisive Action

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Disputes are no longer confined to courtrooms. They surface in boardrooms, in the media and across global operations, often without warning. As the boundaries of liability, ethics and reputation continue to blur, organisations...
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Disputes are no longer confined to courtrooms. They surface in boardrooms, in the media and across global operations, often without warning. As the boundaries of liability, ethics and reputation continue to blur, organisations need forward‑looking strategies that anticipate exposure and strengthen decision‑making.
Risk exposure is accelerating, shaped by cross‑border regulation, activist scrutiny and rising stakeholder expectations.
Deflecting Disputes distils our experience at the forefront of complex commercial litigation into practical, proactive guidance for senior leaders, helping them anticipate emerging risks, enhance resilience, and safeguard commercial operations before issues escalate.
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