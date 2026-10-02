Investing In Practical Digital Transformation

Grant Thornton Malta operates as an independent member firm within the global Grant Thornton network, providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to clients. Each member firm functions as a separate legal entity, delivering services independently without creating partnership obligations or liabilities between firms. The brand operates under a coordinated international framework while maintaining distinct operational and legal boundaries.

We combine global scale with local insight, quality and understanding to give you the assurance, tax, and advisory services you need to realise your ambitions.

For many SMEs, important business decisions are made while managing day-to-day pressures. Whether the focus is expansion, operational improvement or a new investment, having a structured view of the business can help turn intent into informed action.

The Business Reports for SMEs scheme provides support for Maltese SMEs to obtain an externally prepared business report that can guide planning, improve decision-making and support competitiveness.

The scheme provides a lump-sum grant of €4,000, representing 80% aid intensity of eligible consultancy costs. The report may take the form of a business plan or a process and systems review, depending on the needs of the enterprise.

In practical terms, it gives businesses the opportunity to step back, assess their current position and plan their next move with greater confidence.

What Does the Scheme Cover?

The scheme funds an external consultancy report prepared by an independent advisor. The report can be used to:

Review current processes and systems to identify areas for improvement;

Prepare a business plan linked to proposed investment initiaitves; and

Support clearer operational, financial and strategic decision-making.

The value lies in understanding where the business stands today and what should be prioritised next.

Why this Matters

Growth decisions are strongest when they are supported by evidence, not assumptions. A focused report can help SMEs assess options, identify constraints and prioritise actions that are commercially realistic.

A structured report can provide:

A clearer understanding of current performance and operational gaps;

A practical basis for future investment or improvement; and

A more organised approach to planning and implementation.

For SMEs with limited internal capacity, this can be a practical first step towards more disciplined growth.

Insights to Consider

The strongest reports are focused on clear business questions, not broad descriptions.

Operational reviews should highlight both improvement areas and growth opportunities.

A well-prepared report can support future applications for larger investment or digitalisation schemes.

How Grant Thornton Malta Can Support You

Grant Thornton Malta can support businesses throughout the process, from preparing the application and developing the required business report, to assisting with reimbursement documentation once the report is complete.

Our approach is practical and outcome-focused. We work with clients to:

Define the scope and focus of the report;

Prepare and structure the funding application;

Develop a clear and practical report that supports informed decisions; and

Contact us today to see how we can support your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.