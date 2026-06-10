Landmark Conviction Secured In €3.9 Million Product-Origin Deception Case

Andersen in Egypt has secured a significant criminal conviction before El Nozha Misdemeanours Court in a case arising from deceptive representations concerning the origin of sanitary ware products supplied under transactions valued at approximately €3.9 million.

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Andersen in Egypt has secured a significant criminal conviction before El Nozha Misdemeanours Court in a case arising from deceptive representations concerning the origin of sanitary ware products supplied under transactions valued at approximately €3.9 million.

Our client entered into a series of transactions for the purchase of products represented as being of European origin. The stated origin was a fundamental element of the transactions, directly affecting the commercial value of the goods, pricing considerations, and the client’s decision to proceed with the purchases.

Subsequent investigations established that the products were not of the origin represented at the time of sale. Technical examinations and documentary evidence revealed that the goods were Egyptian-manufactured products that had been exported abroad and later reintroduced into the Egyptian market accompanied by documentation indicating a different origin.

Acting on behalf of our client, Andersen in Egypt pursued the matter before the competent authorities, resulting in extensive investigations that included the examination of contractual documentation, certificates of origin, supply chain records, and expert technical findings.

The case ultimately progressed beyond a contractual dispute and became the subject of criminal proceedings. Following a comprehensive review of the evidence, the court found that the representations concerning the origin of the products formed a material basis upon which the transactions had been concluded.

El Nozha Misdemeanours Court consequently convicted the defendant’s representative and imposed a sentence of one year’s imprisonment, with bail set at EGP 20,000.

The judgment highlights the legal consequences that may arise where inaccurate information concerning the origin of products is used to induce commercial transactions and reinforces the importance of transparency and integrity in the marketplace.

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