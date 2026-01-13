Best Arbitration Law Firm In Riyadh | 2026Sadany & Partners Law Firm

As the economic transformation accelerates and Vision 2030 progresses, Riyadh has become a leading hub for commercial arbitration in the region.

As the economic transformation accelerates and Vision 2030 progresses, Riyadh has become a leading hub for commercial arbitration in the region. With the expansion of markets and the increase in trade relations, disputes have become more complex, requiring swift, fair, and enforceable solutions.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides comprehensive arbitration services. This makes it a leading law firm in Riyadh. Our legal support includes drafting arbitration clauses, managing proceedings, and representing clients before arbitration tribunals and enforcement courts.

We provide our clients with strategic solutions that protect their commercial interests and reputation, ensuring them the highest level of legal protection.

Why is Riyadh considered a new hub for arbitration in the KSA?

As the commercial capital of the KSA, Riyadh has taken a leading role in modernising dispute resolution mechanisms. The KSA's reformed legal framework now complies with international standards, ensuring that both local and foreign investors can resolve disputes with confidence.

The main reasons why businesses choose arbitration in Riyadh:

Impartiality and independence: Arbitrators are impartial professionals chosen by the parties.

Confidentiality: The process remains confidential, protecting sensitive commercial information.

Faster than litigation: Disputes can be resolved in months rather than years.

International enforceability: Arbitration awards are recognised under the New York Convention (1958).

Modern legal framework: The Saudi Arbitration Law (Royal Decree No. M/34 of 2012) and the Enforcement Law (Royal Decree No. M/53 of 2013) ensure procedural transparency and speed of enforcement.

Thanks to these developments, Riyadh is now one of the most efficient and convenient arbitration institutions for businesses worldwide.

Role of the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA)

Based in Riyadh, the SCCA is the official arbitration and mediation body in the KSA. It offers bilingual administrative services (Arabic and English), advanced case management systems, and clear, internationally compliant procedures.

Key features of the SCCA:

The Saudi Arbitration Authority Rules for 2023 provide for expedited proceedings, emergency arbitration, and digital hearings.

An impartial arbitration panel from the KSA and abroad.

A clear fee structure to ensure transparency for all parties.

An e-filing system to expedite the initiation and management of cases.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm has a select group of lawyers licensed to represent clients before the Saudi Arbitration Authority. This team has extensive experience in handling procedures efficiently and effectively.

Our arbitration services in Riyadh

We offer comprehensive arbitration services tailored to meet the needs of companies operating in the private and public sectors.

1. Drafting arbitration clauses and pre-dispute advice

We help companies avoid disputes before they arise by drafting clear and enforceable arbitration clauses in their contracts. Our terms are specifically designed for the following:

Ensuring compliance with Saudi and international law.

Choosing the appropriate law, language, and place of arbitration.

Identify cost-sharing mechanisms, procedures, and implementation options.

We also offer risk assessment and conflict prevention advisory services to mitigate risks in high-value transactions.

2.Representation in arbitration proceedings

Our lawyers represent clients in arbitration cases conducted in accordance with:

The SCCA

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)

Ad hoc Arbitration under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL)

Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA)

International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)

We manage the entire process – from filing the arbitration notice to preparing pleadings, examining witnesses, and presenting oral arguments – in both Arabic and English.

3. Enforcement of Arbitration Awards in the KSA

Winning a case is of little value if the judgment cannot be enforced. We ensure full recognition of arbitration awards, whether issued in Riyadh or elsewhere, and their enforcement in accordance with the Enforcement Law (2013).

Our services include the following:

Submitting enforcement applications to the Enforcement Court in Riyadh.

Ensuring compliance with Saudi public order and the principles of Islamic law.

Managing asset tracking, recovery, and enforcement procedures.

With our help, our clients can turn their arbitration victories into tangible results.

4. Mediation and amicable settlement

We strive to promote amicable settlements whenever possible, to help companies preserve valuable relationships and avoid unnecessary costs.

We guide our clients to reach legally binding settlements that can be documented and subsequently enforced as court judgments in light of the mediation rules issued by the SCCA (2023).

5. Support and compliance after the arbitral award

Our legal support continues beyond the issuance of the arbitration award. We assist our clients with:

Compliance and adjustments after contract award.

Dealing with cancellation or appeal procedures.

Drafting new contractual frameworks to avoid future disputes.

Example: Successful arbitration in Riyadh

A regional logistics firm was involved in a dispute worth SAR 55 million with an international supplier over a delayed shipment and breach of contract.

We filed an arbitration claim in accordance with the rules of the CRCICA at Riyadh.

We formed a bilingual tribunal comprising experts in the field.

Our team provided technical and financial evidence supporting the client's claim.

The tribunal ruled in favour of our client and awarded him full compensation plus legal fees.

We executed the ruling within six weeks through the Enforcement Court in Riyadh.

Outcome: A quick, discreet, and actionable solution that preserves the client's reputation and financial liquidity.

Why Us?

1. Saudi lawyers licensed in arbitration

We are fully licensed to represent our clients before the SCCA, Saudi courts, and law enforcement agencies, ensuring smooth legal enforcement.

2. International experience, local authority

Our team combines Saudi legal expertise with international arbitration training, making it the ideal choice for resolving cross-border disputes.

3. Bilingual legal team

We conduct all procedures in both Arabic and English to ensure accuracy and procedural compliance.

4. Transparent pricing structure

We offer fixed and tiered pricing, allowing businesses to predict their finances and control costs.

5. A proven track record of achievements across various sectors

We have successfully represented clients in disputes in the construction, energy, real estate, finance, technology and logistics sectors inside and outside the KSA.

Legal insights 2025

Arbitration Centres in Neom and Dammam: The SCCA expands to include services for major Saudi projects.

Mediation Law (2024): Makes settlements made through mediation legally binding.

Makes settlements made through mediation legally binding. Third-party financing: Increasing acceptance of funding for arbitration cases.

Increasing acceptance of funding for arbitration cases. Digital transformation: E-filing of cases and online hearings have become standard practice in all Saudi arbitration centres.

E-filing of cases and online hearings have become standard practice in all Saudi arbitration centres. Public sector arbitration: Increased use of arbitration clauses in government contracts.

Trusted arbitration experts in Riyadh

Business disputes are inevitable, but with the right legal team, you can ensure that they don't stand in the way of your success. Arbitration offers speed, confidentiality, and enforceability, provided that it is administered by competent lawyers who are thoroughly familiar with the Saudi system and international arbitration practices.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we combine these strengths to deliver practical, effective, and commercially viable results.

Conclusion

Conclusion

If your business is involved in a dispute in Riyadh or you wish to include arbitration clauses in your future agreements, seeking professional legal advice is an essential step.

Contact us today. Our arbitration department in Riyadh will conduct a thorough review of your case, clarify your legal options, and guide you towards a strategic and actionable solution.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm — the first choice for arbitration in Riyadh and the dispute resolution expert that companies rely on for guaranteed solutions and outcomes that support the stability of your business.

