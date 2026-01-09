Arbitration For Foreign Investors Egypt 2025| Legal Security - Sadany

Over the years, Egypt has been a favourite spot for investors. It enjoys a geographical and economic bridge between Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, providing businesses with endless opportunities. With a thriving economy, major projects gaining momentum, and an expanding network of international partnerships, investment opportunities are emerging. However, such broad prospects require a solid legal framework, especially when transactions are conducted across borders.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we fully recognise the concerns faced by international investors. In the event of a dispute, investors need specialised arbitration expertise — to preserve their rights under Egyptian law and ensure that their arbitration award is enforced wherever they may be. We guarantee such a balance through representation that complies with international best practices, supported by extensive knowledge of local law, working together to protect your interests.

Why is arbitration the best option for foreign investors?

Foreign investors prefer arbitration to traditional litigation in courts for one fundamental reason: impartiality. Arbitration allows parties to resolve disputes in an independent, confidential, and internationally recognized setting.

Key advantages for foreign investors:

Arbitration framework in Egypt – investor-friendly and modern

Egypt is amongst the most supportive countries of arbitration in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its arbitration framework combines international standards with the power of law enforcement, making it a trusted authority for both local and foreign parties.

1. Egyptian Arbitration Law 27 of 1994

It is based on the UNCITRAL Model Law, ensuring compliance with global arbitration standards.

Applies to domestic and international disputes.

Supports party autonomy, allowing investors to choose the rules, language, and seat of arbitration.

2. Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA)

Established in 1979 under the auspices of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO).

It is recognised as a top arbitration institution in Africa and the Arab world.

Offers bilingual management (Arabic-English) and competitive fees.

3. Egypt's commitment to international agreements

Egypt is a party to the most important international treaties that guarantee the recognition and enforcement of arbitration awards, including:

New York Convention (1958) - on the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards.

International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Convention (1966) – concerning disputes between investors and states that apply bilateral investment treaties.

Such a robust legal foundation grants foreign investors complete confidence that arbitration in Egypt is fair, predictable, and globally enforceable.

How do we protect foreign investors through arbitration?

We provide extensive arbitration services for foreign investors operating in Egypt, ensuring that their interests are protected every step of the process, including drafting pre-investment contracts to enforcing them after they are awarded.

1. Legal structuring before investment and risk prevention

We help investors enhance legal certainty in their contracts by:

Drafting enforceable arbitration clauses.

Providing advice on applicable law, seat of arbitration, and choice of institution (e.g., International Centre for Commercial Arbitration, International Chamber of Commerce, London Court of International Arbitration, International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes).

Risk assessment and preventative measures development.

2. Representation in arbitration proceedings

Our bilingual lawyers represent foreign investors before:

Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA)

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)

Special Arbitration of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL)

International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)

We handle all procedural stages, including arbitration notices, hearings, and final decisions, to ensure compliance with Egyptian and international arbitration standards.

3. Enforcement of arbitral awards

In an arbitral case, winning is not enough; it is the enforcement of the arbitral award that achieves tangible results.

We manage the enforcement of local and foreign arbitration awards before Egyptian economic courts to ensure their swift recognition and enforcement.

Our team also assists in the enforcement of Egyptian international arbitration awards abroad through the NYC, enabling investors to obtain their rights.

4. Investor-State Arbitration (ICSID Cases)

We represent foreign investors in disputes arising under bilateral investment treaties and the ICSID Convention.

Our experience includes litigation relating to:

Expropriation and unfair treatment.

Breach of investment guarantees.

Government or regulatory intervention.

Our team combines a deep understanding of Egyptian regulatory frameworks and international arbitration strategy to ensure the highest level of investor protection.

5. Mediation and settlement services

Not all disputes need to be subject to full arbitration. We provide mediation and amicable settlement services that are in line with Egyptian and international practices. This saves investors time and money, avoids reputational risks, and helps maintain long-term business relationships.

Example: European investor protection in Egypt

A European logistics firm engaged in a dispute with its Egyptian partner in a joint venture involving a US$12 million investment in the operations of the Port of Alexandria.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm initiated arbitration proceedings under the rules of the CRCICA, adopting English as the applicable language.

Our bilingual team provided detailed financial evidence and questioned witnesses.

The court ruled in favor of our client, awarding him full compensation and reimbursement of costs.

The enforcement proceedings were completed within two months through the Economic Court in Cairo.

Outcome: Full recovery of dues and continuation of business operations in Egypt with efficiency and professionalism.

Why us?

1. Licensed and certified representation

We are authorized to represent our clients before Egyptian courts and international arbitration institutions, including CRCICA, ICC, LCIA, and ICSID.

2. Dual legal expertise

We have trained lawyers in both civil and common law systems, enabling us to resolve disputes in international contracts and arbitration rules.

3. Bilingual legal team

We conduct all procedures in both Arabic and English to ensure accuracy and clarity.

4. Transparent and predetermined fees

We offer fixed, specific quotes for each stage, allowing investors to plan their budgets with confidence.

5. An impressive international track record

We have successfully represented clients from Europe, the Gulf, and Asia in complex commercial and investment arbitration cases.

Legal insights 2025

Digital arbitration: The CRCICA and Egyptian courts now support electronic filing and virtual hearings.

Protection of bilateral investment agreements: Egypt keeps expanding its network of bilateral investment treaties.

Third-party financing: Increased availability of funding for investor claims.

Recognition of mediation: New laws that grant enforceability to mediated settlements.

Cross-border cooperation: Strengthening cooperation in the enforcement of arbitration awards between Egypt and the GCC countries.

Protect your investments with confidence

Arbitration provides foreign investors with a legal framework that guarantees their rights. However, it must be managed by a highly qualified team with an in-depth knowledge of both the Egyptian system and international arbitration standards.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we bring together local experience and international knowledge. This guarantees the protection of your investments and empowers you to obtain clearly enforceable and reliable judgments.

Conclusion

Whether you already invest in Egypt or plan to enter its market, arbitration remains your strongest shield to protect your money and rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.