ARTICLE
10 February 2025

A Deep Dive Into Singapore's New Int'l Arbitration Rules

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients.
The new rules aim to increase efficiency and lower arbitration costs, while ensuring fairness and enhancing the enforceability of arbitration awards.
Singapore Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jonathan Lim and Zeslene Mao
The Singapore International Arbitration Centre, or SIAC, has published the latest edition of its arbitration rules, which came into effect on Jan. 1.[1] This is the seventh edition of the SIAC's arbitration rules, which have seen five prior amendments — in 1997, 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016 — since the SIAC was first established in 1991.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by Law360 on 30 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Jonathan Lim
Zeslene Mao
