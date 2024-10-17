Arbitration Amidst Adversity: A View From Ukraine Featuring Tatyana Slipachuk (Video)

AT A GLANCE

In our new interview series "Arbitration Amidst Adversity: A view from Ukraine", hosted by senior associate Volodymyr Yaremko we delve into experiences of women in arbitration navigating through the challenges of living through the war in Ukraine, ongoing for over two years now. Our aim is to capture the personal stories of remarkable Ukrainian women, active in the field of arbitration, exploring their unique perspectives on the challenges and opportunities they face during these tumultuous times.

In episode 3 of Arbitration Amidst Adversity, Volodymyr Yaremko talks to Tatyana Slipachuk, a Special Advisor at Sayenko Kharenko. Tatyana shared her unique perspective of the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine on international arbitration. She touched on fundamental principles such as the Rule of Law and democracy, in addition to highlighting the extraordinary resilience demonstrated by Ukrainian legal practitioners during these tumultuous times.

Tatyana has an unusual mix of experience spanning international arbitration, law-making and the public sector. She was a partner at Sayenko Kharenko until her appointment as the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine where she successfully managed two nationwide election campaigns that took place against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical instability. After her political stint, she returned to legal practice in 2021 at Sayenko Kharenko, one of the leading Ukrainian law firms.

View the series here