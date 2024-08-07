Company Ordered To Stop Making Misleading Claims On Health Benefits Of Filtered Or Alkaline Water

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) ordered the water dispenser company, Purexygen, to stop making misleading health claims about their alkaline and filtered water products. These claims, made between September 2021 and November 2023, suggested that their water could prevent health conditions such as osteoporosis, acid reflux, and diabetes. The company also misled customers about service agreements and cancellation rights.

In response, Purexygen has removed false claims from its materials, corrected promotional errors, and ensured that consumers receive the water filters owed to them. They have pledged to avoid unfair practices and will implement an internal compliance policy and staff training to adhere to the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

The CCCS will continue to monitor the industry for misleading practices, with a stern reminder to suppliers of potential legal action against persistent unfair practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.