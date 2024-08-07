ARTICLE
7 August 2024

Company Ordered To Stop Making Misleading Claims On Health Benefits Of Filtered Or Alkaline Water

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) ordered the water dispenser company, Purexygen, to stop making misleading health claims about their alkaline and filtered water products.
Singapore Antitrust/Competition Law
Photo of Denise Mirandah (Mirandah Asia)
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) ordered the water dispenser company, Purexygen, to stop making misleading health claims about their alkaline and filtered water products. These claims, made between September 2021 and November 2023, suggested that their water could prevent health conditions such as osteoporosis, acid reflux, and diabetes. The company also misled customers about service agreements and cancellation rights.

In response, Purexygen has removed false claims from its materials, corrected promotional errors, and ensured that consumers receive the water filters owed to them. They have pledged to avoid unfair practices and will implement an internal compliance policy and staff training to adhere to the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

The CCCS will continue to monitor the industry for misleading practices, with a stern reminder to suppliers of potential legal action against persistent unfair practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Denise Mirandah (Mirandah Asia)
Denise Mirandah (Mirandah Asia)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More