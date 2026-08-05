American Bar Association, Enforcement Section — Our Curious Amalgam Podcast, Episode #384 What’s Up? Enforcement Updates From The Middle East And Africa

Explore recent enforcement updates and regulatory developments across the Middle East and Africa, including insights on merger control, antitrust enforcement, and the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation's impact on cross-border transactions involving Middle Eastern investors.

BREMER is a regional law firm with offices throughout the Near and Middle East and North Africa. Our team comprises of dedicated professionals qualified in Europe and the MENA-region. We advise on antitrust & merger control, corporate M&A and joint ventures, ECA backed project and export finance.

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What have been the latest competition law developments across the Middle East and Africa in the last year? Nicolas Bremer and John Oxenham join Matthew Hall and Jeny Maier to discuss new filing regimes, agency priorities and hot topics for competition law compliance in jurisdictions across the Middle East, COMESA, and South Africa. Listen to this episode to get up to speed on what to know about these rapidly developing and evolving jurisdictions.

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