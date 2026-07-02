Vivendi/Lagardère: EU General Court Dismisses Human Rights Objections And Confirms Commission’s Broad Information-Gathering Powers In Merger Investigations

The European Commission's broad information-gathering powers came under scrutiny when Vivendi and Lagardère challenged requests for documents from personal devices during a gun-jumping investigation. The General Court's dismissal of these challenges confirms that competition authorities can access professional communications on personal devices, even when fundamental rights concerns are raised, provided appropriate safeguards are in place.

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Both Vivendi and Lagardère sought the annulment of information requests issued by the European Commission in the context of an ongoing investigation into alleged gun-jumping by Vivendi.

In June 2026, the General Court dismissed the challenges in full – confirming the Commission’s broad information-gathering powers, and illustrating the General Court’s approach to balancing the protection of fundamental rights against the preservation of competition in the single market.

For internal compliance and information security teams, the decision serves as a useful reminder of the competition authorities’ ability to search personal devices, with the Commission being able to request documents from such devices where they have been used for professional communications at least once.

Background

In October 2022, French media investment company Vivendi notified the Commission of its proposed acquisition of media conglomerate Lagardère. The Commission authorised the acquisition in June 2023 after an in-depth investigation, subject to the implementation of certain divestments.

Shortly afterward, in July 2023, the Commission opened a formal investigation into alleged gun-jumping by Vivendi, examining concerns that it had intervened in decisions regarding Lagardère’s editorial line and the hiring and dismissal of staff, both prior to notifying the transaction to the Commission in October 2022, and also between the notification date and the Commission’s conditional clearance granted in June 2023. The Commission issued a Statement of Objections to Vivendi in July 2025, preliminarily concluding that Vivendi breached the EU Merger Regulation’s (EUMR) standstill and notification obligations, as well as the condition that the Commission approve the buyer of the divestment assets before the transaction is implemented (i.e. between the Commission’s conditional clearance decision of 9 June 2023 and the Commission’s last buyer approval decision of 8 November 2023). A final decision in respect of the investigation is yet to be issued.

This article and the relevant judgments concern the investigative powers exercised by the Commission during these investigations.

In September 2023, the Commission issued requests for information (RFI) to the merger parties, requiring the production of all documents containing certain keywords in communications exchanged by 15 individuals – including some journalists – between 1 January 2020 and 19 September 2023. Crucially, the definition of “document” for these purposes included instant messages (WhatsApp, SMS, Telegram, Signal, and others), and specifically those on private and/or personal email accounts and mobile devices (including mobile phones and tablets), provided they had been used for professional communications at least once. Further, when a single message within a conversation thread was responsive, the RFI required the entire conversation to be produced.

The judgments

Vivendi and Lagardère challenged the RFI on several similar grounds. Notably, these included arguments that the Commission had breached certain fundamental rights enshrined in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (Charter) and European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Both applications were dismissed in full by the General Court.

Respect for private and family life

Vivendi and Lagardère argued that the requirement to produce communications from personal devices contravened the right to respect for private and family life enshrined in Article 7 of the Charter and Article 8 of the ECHR.

The General Court recognised that the RFI was ultimately liable to give rise to the sharing of personal data of a very varied nature and potentially of large scale. It also recognised that the information from personal devices was liable to provide information on the sensitive aspects of the private lives of the persons concerned. Accordingly, compliance with the RFI carried the risk of a serious interference with the fundamental right to a private life.

Nonetheless, the General Court decided that this interference was justified on the basis that it was provided for by law, limited in scope (and therefore respected the essence of the right to private life), occurred in pursuit of the protection of competition in the single market (an objective of general interest recognised by the EU), and was proportionate to that objective. The General Court noted that limiting the RFI, by using precise definitions of the relevant period, persons concerned and search terms, and by only including personal devices to the extent they had been used at least once for professional purposes, gave sufficient protection to the right to private life.

The General Court further reasoned that requesting documents from personal devices (subject to the above limitations) was necessary because the Commission’s investigative powers in the field of competition law would be at risk of being deprived of their effectiveness if parties were able to evade the obligation to respond merely on the ground that certain documents were personal or private, or exchanged using personal devices. Moreover, procedural safeguards – including a virtual data room procedure – had been put in place to protect sensitive personal data.

Protection of journalistic sources

Similar to the argument raised in respect of the right to private life, Vivendi and Lagardère argued that the RFI, and the Commission’s powers of investigation more broadly, infringed the protection of journalistic sources guaranteed by Article 11 of the Charter and Article 10 of the ECHR.

The General Court acknowledged that an order to disclose such sources can have a detrimental impact on them and the relevant publication. Such requests must therefore be justified by an overriding public interest requirement, and must incorporate sufficient procedural safeguards.

In this case, the General Court concluded that the safeguards available to journalists, including the possibility of review by a judge as well as processes implemented by the Commission that were inspired by those used to preserve legal privilege, were sufficient to protect sources that would otherwise be captured by the RFI. In practice, this meant journalists concerned by the RFI could review the documents deemed responsive, identify any information covered by the need to protect sources, and provide redacted versions (or withdraw the document if it was not possible to provide a non-confidential version). The applicant was also then required to provide a summary table detailing the nature of the information redacted or withdrawn. The General Court noted that the Commission’s decision made the case law concerning the confidentiality of lawyer-client communications equally applicable to this case, therefore providing a complete system of legal remedies and judicial protection to the journalists involved. Although those safeguards were not formalised until January 2024, Vivendi had not transmitted any documents before then. Additionally, individual Commission decisions under that mechanism were also capable of being challenged before the EU Courts, giving Vivendi an effective right of review.

Proportionality

Vivendi and Lagardère argued that the RFI infringed the principle of proportionality, on the basis that the scope of the information requested – including the requirement to provide entire conversation threads – was excessive, and responding to the RFI imposed a disproportionate burden.

The General Court acknowledged that the information requested was voluminous, and that there must be a correlation between the specific request for information and the suspected infringement, but ultimately dismissed these arguments.

As a preliminary point, it observed that the EUMR confers a broad information-gathering power on the Commission. This power is exercised legitimately if it was reasonable for the Commission to assume, at the time of making a request, that the relevant information was likely to help it determine the existence of an infringement.

With this in mind, the Court concluded that: the almost four-year period covered by the RFI was justified, as the start date of that period reflected the date Vivendi first invested in Lagardère; the approximately 100 search terms were appropriate for identifying the relevant documents; and the requirement to produce the entire conversation (during the relevant period) when a single message was in scope was necessary to facilitate the Commission’s understanding of the context.

Other grounds

Further pleas were raised by the parties, focusing on technical and procedural points:

Vivendi argued that it was impossible for it to produce documents originating from the Bolloré group (its controlling shareholder) as they were outside of its control – despite having provided them to the Commission;

both parties argued that the RFI was a misuse of the Commission’s information-gathering power - submitting that it should only be used to assess the compatibility of the concentration with the internal market, which had already been decided and approved; and

both parties said the Commission failed to provide sufficient reasons in the RFI.

Unsurprisingly, the General Court dismissed each of these in turn, confirming that the Commission was acting properly and within the scope of its powers, and that ensuring compliance with the standstill obligation was one of the duties assigned to it under the EUMR.

Key takeaways

This judgment reaffirms that parties can expect to receive broad document requests in the context of Commission merger investigations, and that personal devices are increasingly at risk of being targeted. Indeed, the Commission has previously imposed significant fines for obstructing an antitrust dawn raid by deleting WhatsApp messages (see our previous update).

Businesses and their employees should be alive to the personal implications of this. Even with policies in place to prevent the use of personal devices in a professional setting, once such devices are used even a single time for work purposes, they can be subject to broad and varied information requests.

Further, the General Court’s judgment is a useful reminder that investigative and intermediate measures producing binding legal effects that bring about a distinct change in an applicant’s legal position (including a potential infringement of the right to protect journalistic sources) are challengeable acts, notwithstanding the general principle that intermediate measures can only be challenged through an appeal of a final decision.

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