ARTICLE
1 October 2024

The Hungarian Authority's Guidance On Tipping Awareness

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
Tipping habits in restaurants vary from country to country. In some places, tipping is explicitly expected, while in others, it is not required
Hungary Antitrust/Competition Law
Photo of Anikó Keller (Szecskay Attorneys At Law)
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Tipping habits in restaurants vary from country to country. In some places, tipping is explicitly expected, while in others, it is not required. The Hungarian Competition Authority (HCA) provides information on tipping and service charges to help companies avoid unfair commercial practices and to help consumers make informed decisions.

The difference between a service charge and a tip is that while service charges are a mandatory form of revenue for restaurants, which can only be used to pay employee wages (benefiting all employees), a tip is a voluntary, discretionary payment determined by the customer, used to express satisfaction with the service.

Restaurants are free to set the rate of the service charge they apply, and they must clearly indicate it, including on the menu.

If a customer chooses to tip, it's important to consider the method of payment. If the tip is added to the total bill, either in cash or by credit card, its distribution is at the discretion of the employer, meaning it may or may not go to the waiting staff. In such cases, the tip is subject to tax and contributions.

However, if the tip is placed in a designated tip box, it remains tax and contribution-free, provided its distribution is decided collectively by the employees (and not the employer).

When the waiting staff is tipped directly and separately in cash, the amount is tax and contribution-free and goes directly to the staff member.

The purpose behind tipping can help guide the decision. If the customer wants to reward all employees, it might be best to use a dedicated tip box, perhaps after inquiring about how tips are distributed. On the other hand, if the customer wants to reward only the waiter/waitress, a separate gratuity payment may be a better option.

In summary, while the service charge is a mandatory payment used exclusively for staff salaries, a tip is a voluntary reward. In Hungary, with the growing use of service charges, tipping has become less common. However, if tipping is chosen, it is generally expected to be around 8-10%.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anikó Keller (Szecskay Attorneys At Law)
Anikó Keller (Szecskay Attorneys At Law)
Person photo placeholder
Dorottya Moldovan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More