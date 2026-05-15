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15 May 2026

Macau's New Advertisement Law | MdME Handbook

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Macau’s new Advertisement Law does more than update existing rules. It reshapes how brands, operators, and agencies can promote products and their services.
Macau Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
José Leitão and Daniela Guerreiro
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Macau’s new Advertisement Law does more than update existing rules. It reshapes how brands, operators, and agencies can promote products and their services. 

From expanded supervisory powers to stricter content controls and enforcement risk, the new regime raises practical questions for businesses operating in, or targeting, Macau.

Our MdME handbook on Macau’s new Advertisement Law highlights what businesses need to know, and how different sectors are being impacted – designed as a practical reference for in-house teams and decision makers. 

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of José Leitão
José Leitão
Photo of Daniela Guerreiro
Daniela Guerreiro
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