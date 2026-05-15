Macau's New Advertisement Law | MdME Handbook

Macau’s new Advertisement Law does more than update existing rules. It reshapes how brands, operators, and agencies can promote products and their services.

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Macau’s new Advertisement Law does more than update existing rules. It reshapes how brands, operators, and agencies can promote products and their services.

From expanded supervisory powers to stricter content controls and enforcement risk, the new regime raises practical questions for businesses operating in, or targeting, Macau.

Our MdME handbook on Macau’s new Advertisement Law highlights what businesses need to know, and how different sectors are being impacted – designed as a practical reference for in-house teams and decision makers.

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