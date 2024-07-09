Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán Obtains First Declaration Of Brand Notoriety In Panama

View video

Background of the Case

In a historic milestone for Intellectual Property in Panama, Cervecería Nacional, S. de R.L., together with Distribuidora Comercial Group, S. de R.L., achieved unprecedented recognition for their iconic Balboa beer brand. Legally represented by Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán, these companies presented a case to the Ninth Civil Circuit Court of the First Judicial Circuit of the Province of Panama, requesting the declaration of notoriety for the Balboa and Design brands, in various presentations, all classified in international class 32.

The Legal Process

The lawsuit was based on the extensive history and recognition of Cervecería Nacional, founded in 1903, and its membership in the ABInBev group, which supported its experience in the beverage market. It was argued that the brands in question enjoyed great recognition and were known for their quality, which gave them a distinctive character protected by Panamanian law.

To support their case, numerous pieces of evidence were presented, including registration certificates, invoices, sales reports, advertising materials, and proofs of the online presence of the brands. In addition, judicial inspections were carried out, and expert reports were presented confirming the notoriety of the Balboa brands in Panamanian territory.

The Historic Judgment

The Ninth Civil Circuit Court issued a favorable judgment, declaring the notoriety of the Balboa and Design brands concerning the beer product in international class 32. This decision was based on the widespread recognition of the brands, their continuous and extensive use in the market, and their promotion and advertising over the years.