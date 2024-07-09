Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán Obtains First Declaration Of Brand Notoriety In Panama

Moisés Iván Rivera, partner at ICAZA, GONZÁLEZ-RUIZ & ALEMÁN, represented Cervecería Nacional, S. de R.L. in the favorable ruling that declared the notoriety of the Balboa, Balboa Ice, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas and Malta Vigor brands in all their forms. This was the first ruling of its kind in Panama, generally applicable and enforceable against all third parties.
Background of the Case
In a historic milestone for Intellectual Property in Panama, Cervecería Nacional, S. de R.L., together with Distribuidora Comercial Group, S. de R.L., achieved unprecedented recognition for their iconic Balboa beer brand. Legally represented by Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán, these companies presented a case to the Ninth Civil Circuit Court of the First Judicial Circuit of the Province of Panama, requesting the declaration of notoriety for the Balboa and Design brands, in various presentations, all classified in international class 32.
The Legal Process
The lawsuit was based on the extensive history and recognition of Cervecería Nacional, founded in 1903, and its membership in the ABInBev group, which supported its experience in the beverage market. It was argued that the brands in question enjoyed great recognition and were known for their quality, which gave them a distinctive character protected by Panamanian law.
To support their case, numerous pieces of evidence were presented, including registration certificates, invoices, sales reports, advertising materials, and proofs of the online presence of the brands. In addition, judicial inspections were carried out, and expert reports were presented confirming the notoriety of the Balboa brands in Panamanian territory.
The Historic Judgment
The Ninth Civil Circuit Court issued a favorable judgment, declaring the notoriety of the Balboa and Design brands concerning the beer product in international class 32. This decision was based on the widespread recognition of the brands, their continuous and extensive use in the market, and their promotion and advertising over the years.
Impact and Significance
This case sets an important precedent in the protection of notorious brands in Panama. The declaration of notoriety grants Cervecería Nacional and Distribuidora Comercial Group reinforced protection against the misuse of their brands, ensuring that their legacy and reputation remain intact.
For the companies, this achievement strengthens their position in the market and highlights the importance of intellectual property protection. For the legal industry, the case demonstrates the effectiveness of the Panamanian judicial system in recognizing and protecting intellectual property rights.
In summary, the notoriety of the Balboa brand in Panama is a milestone that not only celebrates the success of a company but also strengthens the legal framework for brand protection in the country.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.