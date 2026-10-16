A divorce between two different nationalities in the UAE is heard by the UAE Personal Status Court. The court first identifies the governing framework.

Quick Answer A divorce between two different nationalities in the UAE is heard by the UAE Personal Status Court. The court first identifies the governing framework. Non-Muslim spouses within its scope may fall under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, which allows no-fault divorce and skips mandatory family guidance. Otherwise, Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status applies. Under Article 1 of both laws, non-citizens may ask the court to apply their home country’s law. They may also request another law permitted by UAE legislation. The requested law must not conflict with UAE public order. With two nationalities involved, the choice of foreign law is more complex, and the party relying on it usually has to prove its content.

Overview

A British husband and a Filipino wife. An Indian wife and a Lebanese husband. When spouses come from different countries, the first question in a UAE divorce is not who is at fault or who keeps the home. It is which legal system decides those questions at all.

A divorce between two different nationalities in the UAE starts with that choice, and it shapes everything after it.

So which law governs a divorce between two different nationalities in the UAE?

It depends on the spouses’ religion, their requests to the court and the UAE framework that applies to them. Nationality alone does not decide it, and having two nationalities in the marriage adds a layer of analysis rather than a fixed answer.

Why Mixed Nationality Divorce Needs Extra Care

In a mixed nationality divorce, each spouse’s home country may have its own rules on grounds for divorce, financial claims and children. A UAE court does not automatically pick either one. It follows the UAE framework unless a permitted request for foreign law is made and accepted.

The UAE’s conflict-of-laws rules are now in the Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025, in force since 1 June 2026. They matter where a foreign law is invoked and the court has to decide which country’s rules connect to the marriage.

The Three Frameworks Mixed-Nationality Couples Encounter

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 (Civil Personal Status): Non-Muslim foreigners and non-Muslim citizens within its scope

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 (Personal Status): Muslims and others not covered by the civil framework or a permitted foreign law

Abu Dhabi civil family regime: Non-Muslim matters within the Abu Dhabi framework

Where one spouse is Muslim and the other is not, the analysis becomes more sensitive. Such couples should take advice before filing, because the answer affects the grounds for divorce, financial rights and custody.

Different Nationalities and Planning a Divorce in the UAE? Leaders Advocates can assess the UAE divorce framework, jurisdiction, nationality issues, existing proceedings, and documents needed before you file a mixed-nationality divorce case. Review My International Divorce

Asking the Court to Apply Foreign Law

The applicable law for expat divorce is not always UAE law. Article 1 of the 2024 law states that it applies to non-citizens unless one of them insists on applying their own law or another law permitted by legislation in force. For spouses of different nationalities, this raises practical questions:

Whose national law is requested, and why that law has a proper connection to the marriage.

Whether the requested rule conflicts with UAE public order.

How the content of the foreign law will be proved, usually through certified legal material and translation.

Whether the other spouse objects and asks for a different law.

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, said mixed-nationality couples sometimes assume one spouse’s home law applies automatically. The court first needs a proper request and proof of that law’s content. He explained that the choice should be tested early against each spouse’s goals.

A foreign law that helps with a financial claim may produce a different result on custody or the grounds for divorce.

How the Process Usually Runs

Under the 2024 Personal Status Law, cases generally start with family guidance before the court hears the divorce. For those within the Civil Personal Status Law, Article 3 of that law lets a divorce proceed directly to court without mandatory family guidance.

Documents typically needed include:

The marriage certificate, attested and translated into Arabic where required.

Passports and Emirates IDs of both spouses.

Children’s birth certificates, where relevant.

Any prenuptial or financial agreement.

Certified material on any foreign law you ask the court to apply.

Will the Divorce Be Recognised Abroad?

A UAE divorce judgment may need recognition in each spouse’s home country before it has effect there. Recognition rules differ between countries. Some require specific formalities or proof of notice to the other spouse.

Couples should check both countries’ requirements before choosing where and how to divorce, especially if either spouse plans to remarry or return home.

Children in Mixed-Nationality Divorces

Custody questions follow the applicable UAE framework. Under the 2024 law, custody lasts until 18, and travel abroad with a child needs the other parent’s written consent or court permission under Article 116. Under the civil framework, joint parental custody is the starting point.

The UAE is not a party to the Hague child abduction return framework, so travel and relocation terms deserve close attention.

Common Mistakes

Assuming the husband’s or wife’s nationality automatically decides the governing law.

Requesting foreign law without evidence of its content.

Filing abroad and in the UAE at the same time without a coordinated plan.

Ignoring whether the divorce will be recognized in each home country.

Leaving child travel arrangements vague in a settlement.

Build a Two-Country Divorce Map

List every country connected to the marriage. Include each spouse’s nationality, residence, marriage location, property, and any current court proceeding.

Then record what the final order must achieve. The client may need a divorce decree, custody terms, maintenance, asset arrangements, or permission to remarry.

This map does not decide the governing law by itself. It helps counsel identify which questions need UAE advice and which require advice from another country.

Decide the Governing-Law Position Early

Do not wait until a hearing to decide whether to request foreign law. The request may affect the grounds for divorce, financial claims, and the evidence required.

Identify the rule the client wants the court to apply. Obtain certified legal material and an Arabic translation where required.

Test the request against UAE public order and the other spouse’s likely position. A foreign-law request should support a clear legal objective.

Prepare the Filing Record

Create one indexed file for the marriage certificate, identity documents, children’s records, agreements, and proof of residence. Add any foreign proceeding or order.

Check attestation and translation requirements before filing. Names and dates should match across passports, certificates, and court papers.

Prepare a concise chronology. It should show the marriage, residence history, separation, children’s current arrangements, and any proceedings already started.

Coordinate Parallel Proceedings

Tell each lawyer about every case, application, and hearing in another country. Even an interim request may affect strategy in Dubai.

Use one factual chronology across jurisdictions. Conflicting dates or positions can damage credibility and make recognition harder.

Agree which lawyer leads each issue. The team should also decide who collects documents, manages translations, and checks foreign deadlines.

Address Children and Travel Separately

Record the child’s residence, school, health care, passports, and normal care schedule. Identify any travel or relocation plan before agreeing to broad wording.

State consent terms clearly. Include destinations, notice, document custody, contact, and return arrangements when the facts require them.

Do not assume a foreign custody order will operate automatically in the UAE. Review recognition, public order, and the child’s current situation first.

Unsure Which Country’s Law Could Apply to Your Divorce? A foreign-law request can affect divorce, financial claims, evidence, and the final outcome. Get advice on the available UAE framework and any permitted request to apply foreign law before taking a position in court. Check My Governing Law

Plan Recognition Before Settlement

A settlement should be usable in every country where either spouse needs it. Ask foreign counsel what form, notice, authentication, and finality that country requires.

Avoid vague terms that depend on another country’s procedure without explaining the next step. State who must sign, file, transfer, or provide a document.

Keep certified copies and proof that the other spouse received proper notice. These records may become important during recognition abroad.

Prepare for the First Consultation

Bring passports, Emirates IDs, visas, and current addresses.

Bring the marriage certificate and children’s birth certificates.

Bring any foreign claim, judgment, agreement, or hearing notice.

List assets, income, debts, and property in each country.

Prepare a dated chronology and the result you want.

Identify any urgent travel, safety, asset, or filing concern.

The first review should produce a provisional forum plan, a governing-law position, and a list of missing documents.

Related Success Story

Leaders Advocates publishes a successful child custody and divorce matter in Dubai. Review the Leaders Advocates Success Stories page for the available summary.

That matter involved different facts, parties, and evidence. It does not guarantee the outcome of another mixed-nationality divorce.

Final Takeaway

A mixed-nationality divorce needs one coordinated plan. Jurisdiction, governing law, children, documents, and recognition should be reviewed together.

The strongest preparation starts before filing. It identifies the legal objective in each country and avoids positions that conflict later.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.