CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert 37.2026

On August 18, 2026, Namibia’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Security and Safety (MHAISS) announced that the new work permit for entrepreneurial activities would come into force on September 1, 2026.

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NAMIBIA

Introduction of a new five-year work permit for investors effective September 1, 2026

On August 18, 2026, Namibia’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Security and Safety (MHAISS) announced that the new work permit for entrepreneurial activities would come into force on September 1, 2026.

According to the Ministry, the work permit for entrepreneurial activities is specifically designed for investors and entrepreneur and forms part of ongoing efforts to streamline investment-related processes in Namibia. The new permit may be granted for a period of up to five years, in contrast to the standard two-year term that applies to work permits in Namibia.

This longer validity period is intended to offer investors greater certainty, enable long-term business planning and, as a result, encourage investment in Namibia. The new authorization also serves as a work permit.

The new application form is intended exclusively for investors whose investor status is or has been confirmed by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB). Applicants who do not qualify as investors for the purposes of this new authorization category must continue to use the existing work permit application form.

All applications for a work permit to carry out a commercial activity must be submitted via the NIPDB. The NIPDB carries out an economic assessment and an impact assessment of the planned investment before forwarding the application to the Head of the Immigration Authority for consideration by the Immigration Selection Board (ISB). All applications must be submitted in paper form.

Once an application has been approved, the applicant must pay a fee of 2,600 NAD (approx. 130 CHF / approx. 138 EUR / approx. 161 USD), which is equivalent to the fee for a general work permit.

The new application form and administrative guidelines are available from:

The Ministry’s website: www.mha.gov.na

Ministry offices throughout the country

The One-Stop Service Centre at BIPA headquarters in Windhoek

The NIPDB offices.

Einführung einer neuen fünfjährigen Arbeitserlaubnis für Investoren zum 1. September 2026

Am 18. August 2026 gab das Ministerium für Inneres, Einwanderung, Sicherheit und Schutz (MHAISS) von Namibia bekannt, dass die neue Arbeitserlaubnis zur Ausübung einer unternehmerischen Tätigkeit am 1. September 2026 in Kraft tritt.

Nach Angaben des Ministeriums ist die Arbeitserlaubnis zur Ausübung einer unternehmerischen Tätigkeit speziell für Investoren und Unternehmer konzipiert und Teil der laufenden Bemühungen zur Straffung investitionsbezogener Prozesse in Namibia. Die neue Erlaubnis kann für einen Zeitraum von bis zu fünf Jahren erteilt werden, im Gegensatz zu der üblichen zweijährigen Laufzeit, die in Namibia für Arbeitserlaubnisse gilt. Diese längere Gültigkeitsdauer soll Investoren mehr Sicherheit bieten, die Möglichkeit einer langfristigen Geschäftsplanung bieten und auch hierdurch Investitionen in Namibia fördern. Die neue Genehmigung gilt gleichzeitig als Arbeitserlaubnis.

Das neue Antragsformular ist ausschliesslich für Investoren bestimmt, deren Investorenstatus vom Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) bestätigt wird bzw. wurde. Antragsteller, die für die Zwecke dieser neuen Genehmigungskategorie nicht als Investoren gelten, haben auch weiterhin das bestehende Antragsformular für die Arbeitserlaubnis zu verwenden.

Alle Anträge auf eine Arbeitserlaubnis zur Ausübung einer gewerblichen Tätigkeit müssen über die NIPDB eingereicht werden. Die NIPDB führt eine wirtschaftliche Bewertung und eine Folgenabschätzung der geplanten Investition durch, bevor sie den Antrag an den Leiter der Einwanderungsbehörde weiterleitet, damit dieser vom Einwanderungsauswahlausschuss (ISB) geprüft wird. Alle Anträge müssen in Papierform eingereicht werden.

Nach Genehmigung eines Antrags muss der Antragsteller eine Gebühr in Höhe von 2.600 NAD (ca. 130 CHF / ca. 138 EUR / ca. 161 USD) entrichten, was einer Gebühr für eine allgemeine Arbeitserlaubnis entspricht.

Das neue Antragsformular und die Verwaltungsrichtlinien sind erhältlich bei:

Website des Ministeriums: www.mha.gov.na

Ministerialbüros im ganzen Land

One-Stop-Service-Center in der BIPA-Zentrale in Windhoek

NIPDB-Büros.

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