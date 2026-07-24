Saudi Arabia Joins The Madrid System: Key Implications For Trade Mark Owners

After depositing its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol on 8 July 2026, the Protocol will enter into force in Saudi Arabia on 8 October 2026.

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in United Arab Emirates

After depositing its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol on 8 July 2026, the Protocol will enter into force in Saudi Arabia on 8 October 2026.

As the largest economy in the Middle East and a G20 member, Saudi Arabia's accession to the Madrid Protocol marks one of the most commercially significant expansions of the Madrid System in recent years. The Kingdom becomes the fifth Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country to join, following Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and the UAE, leaving Kuwait as the only remaining GCC member outside the Madrid System.

The Madrid System enables businesses to obtain and manage trade mark protection across multiple jurisdictions through a single international application, providing a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to filing separate national applications.

Expanded reach for trade mark owners

Trade mark owners who are domiciled in, have a real and effective industrial or commercial establishment in, or are nationals of a Madrid System member can now designate Saudi Arabia based on a basic national or regional application/registration. Likewise, Saudi Arabian trade mark owners can extend protection to the other 116 Madrid System members, covering 132 countries, creating new opportunities for international expansion and brand protection.

A simpler route into the Saudi market

For foreign applicants, Saudi Arabia's inclusion in the Madrid System significantly reduces the administrative burden of securing trade mark protection. Unlike national applications, which require the appointment of a local agent and the submission of an apostilled or legalised Power of Attorney (PoA), these formalities are generally avoided for Madrid designations unless a provisional refusal or opposition is issued.

This is particularly beneficial in Saudi Arabia, where PoAs are valid for only five years. By reducing these procedural requirements, the Madrid System offers a more streamlined route for international businesses seeking to enter the Saudi market.

Benefits for Saudi businesses

Saudi businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), will also benefit from a simpler route to protecting their brands internationally. Rather than filing separate applications in each country, they can use a single international application to seek protection in multiple jurisdictions, reducing costs and administrative complexity.

Even for businesses focusing on regional expansion, the benefits are immediate. With four of the five other GCC countries already participating in the Madrid System, Saudi trade mark owners can now obtain protection across much of the Gulf through a single filing instead of multiple national applications requiring extensive legalisation formalities.

Supporting Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia's accession to the Madrid System aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives of diversifying the economy, attracting foreign investment and fostering a more business-friendly environment. It also complements the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property's (SAIP) ongoing efforts to strengthen and modernise the Kingdom's intellectual property framework.

By making it easier for overseas businesses to protect their brands while providing Saudi businesses with a more accessible route to international trade mark protection, the Kingdom is continuing to position itself as an increasingly attractive destination for investment and global commerce.

What businesses should consider

Businesses intending to use the Madrid System for Saudi Arabia should prepare ahead of the Protocol's entry into force on 8 October 2026. While the filing process will become significantly simpler, applicants should remain mindful of Saudi-specific examination practices, opposition procedures and other local requirements that continue to apply once a designation has been made.

Saudi Arabia's accession represents a significant development for both international and local trade mark owners. Given the Kingdom's commercial importance, its participation in the Madrid System is likely to become an integral part of international filing strategies and further strengthens the global reach of the Madrid System.

We will continue to monitor developments in this area and provide further updates as they arise. Businesses should now review their trade mark filing strategies for Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC to ensure they are well positioned to take advantage of the new Madrid designation route.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.