Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands February 21st, 2020 – Invest Turks and Caicos Agency ('Invest TCI') is proud to announced that Sea-T Adventure Ltd., with the approval of the Turks and Caicos Government, is in detailed negotiations to establish operations in the Turks and Caicos Islands by constructing a "world-class" cruise port on the island of Salt Cay.
Sea-T Adventures Ltd. approached the Government with the idea to construct an open fixed pier on the picturesque and strategically located island destination of Salt Cay to accommodate cruise stops to the Island. Invest TCI received a Cabinet directive on December 5, 2019, to enter into negotiations with Sea-T to develop terms for a Development Agreement for the "open to all lines" cruise ship pier.
Sea-T Adventure Ltd. is a registered Turks and Caicos Company with its primary charter to construct one of the most ecologically sensitive cruise destinations in the Caribbean. The Company has assembled a core team of Caribbean experienced engineers, financiers and architects consisting of PND Engineers, Inc., Bazarian International Financial Associates, and Conservative Architects Ltd.
Salt Cay is a brand new destination that allows the development team and highly qualified consortium members to implement the best business practices for protection of the environment and sustainability, to incorporate the history of the island including its strategic historical importance of salt production, and to assure that the quality guest experience is not compromising the needs of the local community.
It is expected that the Salt Cay cruise port will be open for operations in early 2023.
For more information on this development, contact Invest TCI at (649) 338-4772.
