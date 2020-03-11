The St. Lucia Citizenship by Investment Program enjoyed a good year in 2019 after becoming the latest to enter the highly-competitive market in the Caribbean region.
The program saw a 12 percent increase in approvals along with a 120 percent jump in total investments in 2018-19 compared to the previous year.
To read this article in its entirety please click here
General Information:
Contact Us to receive more information about this
article.
Interested Investors: Kindly complete the following form and we will contact you to discuss your global residency and citizenship investment options.
The content of this article reflects the personal insight of Attorney Colin Singer and needs no disclaimer.