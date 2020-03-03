The Israeli Knesset voted to postpone the entry into force of the Payment Services Law from its original effective date of January 9, 2020, to October 2020.
The law is a comprehensive legislative arrangement of all types of payment services, including digital payment methods such as payment applications and payment services operated by non-banking entities. The new law regulates the use and offering of payment services on three levels: oversight of payment service providers; the contractual relationship between a payment service provider and its customer (payer or payee); and consumer protections and rights when engaging with payment service providers.
The law also establishes a liability mechanism protecting customers when they use a payment service, providing that the service provider is liable for loss or damage suffered by the customer, even if the service provider is not at fault; and limits customers' liability where their account is breached. Non-compliance with the law can attract criminal penalties of up to NIS 450,000 (approximately US $130,000) and up to one-year imprisonment.
The postponement was confirmed in response to requests from payment providers affected by the law, pleading that they require additional time to prepare for the law.
CLICK HERE to read the Payment Services Law (in Hebrew).
