Gonzalo F. Gállego, Intellectual Property, Data Protection and Information Technology Partner in the Madrid office, has written this article for PL&B International Report in which he analyzes the validity of standard contractual clauses for international transfers of personal data (proposed by the Advocate General in the Schrems II case before the ECJ) with the actual effectiveness of the same clauses. Conclusion: neither the data controllers nor the data processors can let their guard down. The effectiveness of the model is conditioned by additional measures to be taken after signing the clauses, which must be adopted.
