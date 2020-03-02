Large-scale fundamental reforms initiated by Uzbek government provide unique opportunities for foreign investors to establish their operations in Uzbekistan. Being one of the top fastest-growing economies in the world according to the World Bank, Uzbekistan proves the right direction of the global economic shift towards Asia.
Dentons' clients in Uzbekistan benefit from our professionals' thorough knowledge of the laws and business practices of the country gained through many years of experience in the country. Dentons Tashkent supports clients from a broad range of industries, including energy, mining, infrastructure and PPP, banking, construction, technology and FMCG.
Doing Business guide prepared by Dentons' Tashkent office reflects the most prominent recent legislative developments and covers such topics as setting up a business, investor incentives, tax, employment, intellectual property, construction and dispute resolution issues. Based on the strong expertise of Dentons Tashkent professionals, the guide provides insightful coverage of Uzbekistan as a new FDI destination.
Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm.
