Issue No. 11 (February 2020) of the Banking & Fintech Newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

  • MFSA publishes the Fintech Sandbox Consultation Feedback
  • ECB consults stakeholders on a guide on the assessment of counterparty credit exposure
  • AML Alerts: Amendments to the Act and new Implementing Procedures Part II for the VFA Sector
  • MFSA publishes a revised Corporate Governance Framework for Authorised Entities and Listed Companies in Stakeholder Consultation
  • Moving closer to Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive implementation – EBA issues final opinion
  • Draft RTS on non-trading book positions issued by the EBA
  • EBA recommends an update to the PSDII fraud reporting guidelines
  • GANADO Advocates' 7th Annual Banking and Finance Law Seminar

