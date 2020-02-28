Issue No. 11 (February 2020) of the Banking & Fintech Newsletter is now available.
Click here to view newsletter.
In this issue:
- MFSA publishes the Fintech Sandbox Consultation Feedback
- ECB consults stakeholders on a guide on the assessment of counterparty credit exposure
- AML Alerts: Amendments to the Act and new Implementing Procedures Part II for the VFA Sector
- MFSA publishes a revised Corporate Governance Framework for Authorised Entities and Listed Companies in Stakeholder Consultation
- Moving closer to Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive implementation – EBA issues final opinion
- Draft RTS on non-trading book positions issued by the EBA
- EBA recommends an update to the PSDII fraud reporting guidelines
- GANADO Advocates' 7th Annual Banking and Finance Law Seminar
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.