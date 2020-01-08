Although the relevant GDPR article may seem simple at a first
glance, numerous questions arose in practice. The guidelines
provide more clarity in many respects with examples, but
unfortunately there are still a number of topics for which further
– practical – guidance would be helpful. The EDPB has
e.g. stated that it will further assess the interplay between the
application of the territorial scope of the GDPR and the provisions
on international data transfers. The EDPB furthermore highlights
that the development of further international cooperation
mechanisms is currently being considered.
The GDPR applies to the processing of personal data (article 3
GDPR):
in the context of the activities of
an establishment of a controller or a processor in the EU,
regardless where the processing takes place;
of data subjects who are in the EU by
a controller or processor not established in the EU, where the
processing activities are related to:
the offering of goods or services,
irrespective of whether a payment of the data subject is required,
to such data subjects in the EU; or
the monitoring of their behaviour as
far as their behaviour takes place within the EU.
Among other things, the EDPB confirms that Article 3 GDPR
determines whether a particular processing activity falls
within the scope of the GDPR. Certain processing activities carried
out by a controller or processor may fall within the scope of the
GDPR, while other processing of personal data carried out by the
same controller or processor might not.
In addition to an analysis of article 3 GDPR, the Guidelines
provide guidance with respect to the obligation to designate a
representative (within the meaning of article 27 GDPR), which
obligation applies to controllers and processors subject to the
GDPR as per article 3(2) GDPR.
According to the EDPB, the designation of a representative in
the EU does not affect the responsibility and liability of the
controller or of the processor under the GDPR and shall be without
prejudice to legal actions which could be initiated against the
controller or the processor themselves. The GDPR does not establish
a substitutive liability of the representative in place of the
controller or processor it represents. The EDPB notes that the
possibility to hold a representative directly liable is limited to
the representative's direct obligations referred to in article
30 and article 58(1)(a) GDPR.
