In today's "age of the customer", we are
witnessing a shift in the balance of power in the brand-customer
relationship. The digital revolution has profoundly changed
consumer habits, with customers now better informed, increasingly
empowered and more demanding than ever.
Accustomed to interacting with brands and to using products and
services from multiple sectors, today's customer no longer just
compares brands to their direct competitors. In a world where the
most recent amazing experience shapes our expectations, customers
tend to measure brands against the last experience they enjoyed
— no matter which sector delivered it. What does this mean?
Well, it means that customer experience leaders are urging brands
across all sectors to deliver valuable experiences —
and the public sector is no exception.
Satisfying the ultra-connected
"citizen-consumer"
In KPMG's recently published white paper on public sector digitalization
for citizens, we took a closer look at customer experience in the
public sector. Public organizations in Luxembourg and abroad now
have to adapt to the expectations of a new kind of a citizen: the
ultra-connected "citizen-consumer". This demanding
modern-day species expects experiences with government services to
be as frictionless as their interactions with commercial
brands.
Whether it's applying for a new passport, registering a
newborn or moving house, the "citizen-consumers" expect
public services to provide simple, seamless and personalized
experiences requiring minimal time and effort, yet all the while
inspiring trust. They want autonomy yet, at the same time, seek
proximity through a direct, personal dialogue with public
institutions.
As more and more sectors go digital and raise the bar on
customer expectations, government agencies are now also compelled
to reinvent the citizen relationship by offering a more
interactive, digital and integrated public service. The ultimate
goal? To deliver truly streamlined citizen experiences.
Citizen experience in Luxembourg
Luxembourg's coalition government formed in 2018 for a
five-year term has not overlooked the importance of the citizen
experience, with the public sector currently undergoing a
transformation to make public services more interactive, more
accessible and, above all, more focused on citizens' individual
needs. The introduction of a Ministry for Digitalisation reflects
the government's ambition to prioritize digitalization and the
development of digital public service offerings for the benefit of
the citizen.
The 2019 KPMG Luxembourg Customer Experience Excellence
study shows that these efforts have not been in vain: among the
10 sectors analyzed in the study, the public sector has experienced
the greatest progress in terms of customer/citizen experience,
moving up an impressive five positions to claim second place in
this year's sector ranking. It was also awarded the highest
score for integrity across all industries, demonstrating the
ability of Luxembourg's public service to build trust with its
citizens. There's still some room for improvement on the
empathy front as it appears the closer we move towards digital
experiences, the more important human interactions become.
Compared to other countries (see KPMG's Global Customer
Experience Excellence Study here), it is worth noting that Luxembourg is
the only country where the public sector's performance in terms
of customer experience lies above the national cross-sector
average. Results from other countries show that, globally, the
public sector is still lagging behind private companies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
