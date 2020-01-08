Just as customer experience has become a crucial part of every
company's success, citizen experience is climbing the public
sector's priority ladder. The "age of the customer"
is upon on us, and everyone needs to get on board!
In KPMG's recently published white paper on public sector digitalization
for citizens, we take a closer look at how different branches of
Luxembourg's public sector are performing in terms of citizen
experience. From public administration and public transport, to
public health and public commercial services (including utilities
and postal services), we highlight the key challenges, describe
existing initiatives, as well as outline a typical citizen journey.
We also take inspiration from citizen experience best practices
further afield.
Check out these seven tips to help public organizations enhance
the digital citizen experience:
Understand citizen
motivation
Offer targeted experiences that truly meet their specific needs.
KPMG has developed the "Five Mys" (my motivation, my
attention, my connection, my watch and my wallet) – five key
elements which help identify the real drivers of customer/citizen
behavior.
Combine human and digital
forces
The secret is to place empathy at the heart of technological
developments and accompany citizens as they familiarize themselves
with new digital tools.
Connect the
organization's front, middle and back offices
This is essential to implementing citizen experience action
plans effectively and efficiently while also aligning with business
partners to jointly deliver on commitments to citizens.
Develop a digital and
citizen-oriented organizational culture
The link between the employee experience and the
citizen-consumer experience is the beating heart of this approach.
Indeed, citizen-oriented organizations devote significant resources
to change management, skills development and staff awareness in
order to accelerate internal digital transformation and promote a
“symmetry of attention” towards citizens and employees.
This means that the quality of the relationship between an
organization and its customers/citizens must match the quality of
the relationship between that organization and its employees.
Collaborate with GovTech
start-ups
Well-versed in how governments can optimize on technology, they
can provide valuable insight in addition to innovative, tailored
digital solutions.
Master customer experience
economics
It is essential to neither under- nor overspend on citizen
experience delivery. The answer? Effectively balance upward
pressure (outside-in) and downward pressure (inside-out) to deliver
mutually realized value for both the citizen-consumer and the
organization.
Promote digital
services
