On the 19th of December 2019 (C290-19), the European Court of
Justice (ECJ or the Court) gave its interpretation by virtue of a
preliminary ruling on the interpretation of Article 10 of Directive
2008/48/EC (on credit agreements for consumers) (the
'Directive').
This request had been made in proceedings between RN, a
consumer, and Home Credit Slovakia a.s. ('Home Credit')
with regards to a consumer credit agreement concluded by the
consumer with that credit provider, in which the annual percentage
rate of charge ('APRC') is not set at a single rate. APRC
refers to the cost of a loan to the consumer, expressed in terms of
the total value of the loan.
The dispute in the main proceedings and the question referred
for a preliminary ruling was whether Article 10(2)(g) of the
Directive is to be interpreted as allowing for the APRC to be
indicated in an agreement, not as a specific percentage but as a
range between two figures (from-to).
Article 10(2)(g) of the Directive provides that:
"The credit agreement shall specify in a clear and concise
manner ... the annual percentage rate of charge and the total
amount payable by the consumer, calculated at the time the credit
agreement is concluded; all the assumptions used in order to
calculate that rate shall be mentioned."
Briefly, the facts are as follows: RN and Home Credit concluded
a consumer credit agreement which stated the monthly repayments,
the interest rate and the APRC (between 21.5% and 22.4%). The
contract also specified that the APRC depended on the date on which
loan was granted to RN and that the APRC would be communicated to
him after that date.
On the 2nd of July 2017, Home Credit informed RN that he had
repaid the loan in full. However RN brought an action against Home
Credit for repayment of sums paid but not due (unjustified
enrichment), on the grounds that the credit should have been
considered to be free of interest and charges, since the APRC had
been set in contract not as a single rate but as a range referring
to a minimum and a maximum rate.
That claim was dismissed by the court of first instance as the
court considered it to be disproportionate to penalise the lender
by taking the view that no interest or charges were payable in
respect of the loan on the sole ground that the APRC was expressed
as a rate within a range of two figures.
The consumer brought an appeal before the referring court and
the latter questioned whether fixing the APRC by means of such a
range is contrary to Directive 2008/49. Home Credit argued that the
credit agreement had been concluded by telephone and that the
applicant had 35 days to accept or refuse the credit agreement
offer. For that reason, Home Credit was not able to give a precise
indication of the date on which the loan would be grated, on which
the APRC was dependent. However, the referring court considered
that argument as unconvincing.
The ECJ noted that it must be borne in mind that Directive
2008/48 was adopted to ensure that all consumers in the EU enjoy a
high and equivalent level of protection of their interests and to
facilitate the emergence of a well-functioning internal market in
consumer credit. The Court stated that "it is clear from
recital 19 of that Directive that it seeks, inter alia, to ensure
that consumers receive adequate information, prior to the
conclusion of the credit agreement, in particular on the APRC
throughout the EU, to enable them to compare those rates". For
a consumer, the total cost of credit presented in the form of an
APRC is of critical importance.
Considering the foregoing considerations, the answer to the
question referred is that Article 10(2)(g) of Directive 2008/48
must be interpreted as precluding, in a consumer credit agreement,
the APRC from being expressed not as a single rate but as a range
referring to a minimum and a maximum rate.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
