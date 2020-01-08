Employers most at risk of penalties are those that have already
received multiple blue reminder letters. The first fines were
received by French employers in October and TMF France expects
foreign employers without establishment will be next.
Background
Withholding tax at-source was introduced in France on 1 January 2019 and it
was a significant change for employers because they had never
before been involved in collecting employee personal income
tax.
Under the new system, employers must:
apply their
employees’ tax rates (provided by the DGFiP –
Direction Générale des Finances
Publiques)
collect the
necessary monthly withholding tax from net salaries and declare the
amounts on payslips
pay the withholding
tax monthly to the DGFiP via DSN (Déclaration Sociale
Nominative) several days after making salary
payments.
The switch to PAYE was a long time coming for France and
considering its notoriously complex tax system the first year has
gone quite smoothly. TMF France submits monthly e-filings to the
tax office on behalf of its HR and payroll clients, and the
automatic updates of personnel files to reflect any changes in
individual tax situations month-to-month have worked well.
Pain points
We have seen ‘hiccups’ in the new system where
personalised tax rates have not come through from the DGFiP due to
employee identification issues. In these cases, default tax rates
apply based on salary bands. Sometimes the default rate is much
higher than the employees’ actual personal tax rate and this
can cause upset until the problem is resolved.
A more significant problem – now resulting in fines for
non-compliant employers – relates to the monthly direct
debits to the DGFiP. For French entities with French bank accounts,
the direct debits have worked in 80% of cases. For the other 20%
the SEPA mandate (Single Euro Payments Area debit authorisation)
has failed for any number of reasons, resulting in employers
receiving blue ‘reminder’ letters requesting manual
payment.
Foreign companies in France face extra hurdles
Foreign employers without establishment in France have found it
more difficult to integrate with the new system in part because
they report to a separate, non-resident tax administration
department that still relies on very manual processes.
Foreign employers with an EU
– but not French – bank account had to confirm
that their bank would accept the SEPA mandate so the DGFiP could
debit their EU account. But many clients found themselves
non-compliant because their EU bank blocked the debit attempts.
Monthly manual payments were made instead, with employers receiving
blue letters from the DGFiP.
If your company has an EU bank account, the direct debits are
supposed to work.
Foreign employers without
establishment or an EU bank account must have a French tax
representative with a local bank account in order to be
compliant.
Grace period ending
Despite sending many blue letters, the DGFiP has been
sympathetic to employers as they adjust to the PAYE system. Until
recently no fines had been issued and manual transfers of monthly
withholding tax were accepted. However this tolerance is not
expected to last and foreign employers will be asked for proof of
local tax representation and a valid EU bank account.
Fine amounts can vary from 10% + late interest for late payments
to 100% + specific interest where a tax representative has not been
designated.
Talk to TMF Group
Our expert team on the
ground can take care of all aspects of your French HR and
payroll obligations to ensure you’re compliant. We can:
act as your French tax
representative
provide a local bank account
process your monthly payroll,
calculating and collecting the necessary withholding tax for
transfer to the authorities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
