The midshore jurisdiction wins
the Asian Domicile category for the second year running at the Asia
Captive Review Awards 2019, sealing its Asian leadership in the
self-insurance industry.
Survey by Captive Review, the
industry's leading trade publication showed that 50% of all
captives set up in Asia in 2018 were domiciled in Labuan
IBFC.
Singapore, 15 October 2019 – Labuan
International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) was
recognised as the best Asian Domicile for the second year in a row
at the Asia Captive Review Awards recently.
The Awards, held in Singapore on 10 October, recognise and
reward service providers, captive owners and risk management
professionals for their exceptional services and approaches to
captive insurance in the Asia region. The Asian Domicile category
is awarded to the jurisdiction that demonstrates the highest
standards of regulation, accessibility, efficiency and commitment
in promoting the captive insurance business in the region.
"We are immensely proud Labuan IBFC has won for the second
year in a row – a testament of our commitment in ensuring the
captive industry in Asia continues to grow," said CEO of
Labuan IBFC Inc, Farah Jaafar-Crossby on the win. She added that in
2018, 50% of all captive insurance vehicles incorporated in Asia
were domiciled in Labuan IBFC, testament to the leadership of the
domicile in this space.
This momentum is expected to continue, and as at mid-2019 the
jurisdiction had already recorded six captive formations, the same
number for the entire of last year, leading to a 12.8 per cent
increase to US$288 million in gross written premiums in June 2019,
compared with US$255 million in the same period last year.
"We are honoured that our efforts in advancing awareness
and growth of the captive insurance industry in the region has not
gone unnoticed but more importantly, we are grateful to all our
Labuan captives' owners and service providers, both of which
are key elements of our thriving ecosystem. It is the collective
effort of all in the industry that has enabled this win,"
Farah added.
She went on to say that such a specialist area of insurance like
captives, can only thrive with a strong and deep ecosystem, to
support it. As one of Asia's fastest growing reinsurance hubs,
Labuan IBFC is an ideal location for captive formations for this
very reason, of course support from the banking and corporate
secretarial service providers adds to the benefits of setting up in
the domicile.
Labuan IBFC is home to more than 200 insurance and risk
management licensees and the industry Association, with the Labuan
International Insurance Association being the single largest
industry group in the jurisdiction. And of these 200, two Labuan
players have also netted wins of their own at the Awards: Nicholas
Actuarial Solutions for the Asian Actuarial Firm category and AFR
Asia Pacific for the Asian Broker of the Year category.
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions' Founder and Actuary, Nicholas
Yeo, said the win is evidence of their clients' trust in their
professional services and innovative solutions. He added, "The
captive market in Asia is growing at a very fast pace, with the
dynamics rapidly changing. Whilst traditional insurance risk
captives remain popular, our clients have moved towards utilising
captives for overall enterprise risk management, including
financial risks as well as operational risks. We are the only
actuarial firm in Asia that provides dedicated and comprehensive
solutions to captive insurance companies."
For local reinsurance brokerage firm, AFR Asia Pacific Ltd, it
was their second year in a row to receive the Asia Captive Review
Broker of the Year Award. "We are indeed grateful and humbled
for the international recognition of the work which the AFR team
has done in the specialised area of captive insurance and
reinsurance business. We have been actively promoting captive
insurance, particularly to qualified Malaysian insurance buyers
with Labuan as the captive destination of choice," said
Shaiful Arbi Abd Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of AFR Asia Pacific
Ltd.
Overall Labuan IBFC's insurance sector registered strong
growth in 2018 with total gross written premiums posting a
significant increase to US$1.7 billion, rising 19.1 per cent from
the previous year, of which foreign insurance business accounted
for 64.7 per cent of the total premiums underwritten.
The Labuan captive business first began in the 1990s under the
then Labuan Offshore Insurance Act. Since then, the segment has
grown from strength to strength, becoming one of the fastest
growing centres for the captive business in Asia.
Whereas most insurance policies exclude liability arising under contract, insurers can
positively benefit where an insured has limited or excluded its liability under contract.
This usually arises where the insured's contract has a limitation or exclusion of liability clause in the insured's favour.
The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India by way of a notification dated September 2, 2019 has amended the Indian Insurance Companies (Foreign Investment) ...
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”