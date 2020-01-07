The MOU will allow the benefits of Labuan IBFC to be shared
with CCB's extensive client network through its
15000 branches in China and globally.
Kuala Lumpur, 25 October 2019 – Labuan
International Business and Financial Centre Incorporated (Labuan
IBFC Inc), the market development agency for Labuan International
Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), and China Construction
Bank Corporation Labuan Branch (CCBL), a branch of China
Construction Bank Corporation, have inked a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) to allow CCBL to promote the benefits of Labuan
IBFC to Chinese and Chinese related companies, in addition to
supporting the advancement of FinTech development in the
jurisdiction.
"We are extremely pleased to be partnering with CCBL, part
of the second largest bank in the world, providing a key enabler
towards further strengthening our footprint in China and in
countries which form the Belt and Road Initiative," said Farah
Jaafar-Crossby, CEO of Labuan IBFC Inc. during the official launch
of CCBL in Labuan.
The event was graced by the Director General of Labuan Financial
Services Authority Danial Mah Abdullah and Mr Ji Zhihong, Executive
Vice President of China Construction Bank.
"Over its 29 years as a midshore jurisdiction, Labuan
International Business and Financial Center (LIBFC) has become well
recognised by investors for its business-friendly environment that
is conducive for business growth," said Mr Ji Zhihong.
CCBL is one of the 55 banks in Labuan IBFC, playing a vital role
in Labuan IBFC's business ecosystem. The bank also recently
obtained approval from Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan
FSA) to conduct digital banking activities, the first bank in
Malaysia to be accorded this allowance.
"Labuan IBFC's readily available structures and
solutions and progressive regulatory stance makes the midshore
jurisdiction an Asian domicile of choice for digital and fintech
players. In fact, more than 25 digital and fintech related
licensing approvals were given in 2019 including a new digital
asset exchange," said Jaafar-Crossby. "With CCBL as our
partner, we look forward to making more inroads into China on the
fintech/digital front as well."
This MOU is seen as a key deliverable, from an earlier
Regulatory linked MOU between Labuan Financial Services Authority
(Labuan FSA) and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
(CBIRC) aimed to foster greater cooperation between Regulators, as
well as intermediaries. This Regulatory MOU also provides for
supervisory oversight of cross border branches and subsidiaries of
China and Labuan-based banks and insurance entities.
Labuan FSA is one handful jurisdictions with which CBRIC has
signed such an agreement with, an accolade and recognition for
Labuan FSA and Labuan IBFC, providing for a more seamless and
facilitative cross recognition for licensed entities in both
jurisdictions.
As Malaysia's foreign wholesale financial intermediation
centre, Labuan IBFC is a known jurisdiction to Chinese entities
that have grown to appreciate as a special zone that facilitates
international cross-border trades, investments, risk management and
financing as well as asset and wealth management. Currently Labuan
IBFC is home to close to 300 companies (out of which 35 are
licensed entities) directly originating from China.
In order to facilitate more efficient transactions,
cost-effective real-time settlement of renminbi-denominated
transactions with financial institutions and entities in Labuan
IBFC is possible, as is the incorporation of Labuan international
business companies with Chinese based name and articles of
associations in Mandarin.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
As the Thai Baht is under pressure due to imbalanced capital flows, thus unusually strong in comparison to foreign currencies, the Ministry of Finance (MOF)
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”