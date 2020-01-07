The centre has a ready-made "toolbox" of solutions
to meet industry needs
Kuala Lumpur, 12 December 2019 –
"Labuan International Business and Financial Centre's
(Labuan IBFC's) "digital family" continues to grow in
recognition of the progressive approach the centre has taken in
embracing the digital revolution by being as facilitative as
possible to enable innovative digital business to take root in
Labuan," said Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA)
Director-General, Danial Mah Abdullah at the inaugural Connecting
Digital Ecosystems in Asia 2019 (CoDE Asia 2019)
conference in Kuala Lumpur today.
Mah added: "To this extent, the centre has used legacy
licences like money broker, credit token licenses to provide the
regulatory umbrella for the digital business to be carried out. Now
that is innovation by itself. Thus, the centre has a
"toolbox" of solutions to meet the needs of the rapidly
expanding digital industry, whether from the supply or demand
side".
He went on to add that the digital business model must be
legitimate, meeting international standards of compliance,
transparency and prudential requirements. Thus, prospects would
need to obtain Labuan FSA's prior approval for any proposed
digital business if the activities fall within the ambit of Labuan
Financial Services Securities Act 2010 or Labuan Islamic Financial
Services Securities Act 2010.
Labuan IBFC's digital journey began in 2017, with eight
licenses up to 2018 and 2019 has seen an exponential growth in the
number of players in the centre with more than 30 licenses approved
to operate as digital entities. These businesses range from
financial services such as digital banking and insurtech to digital
intermediaries such as robo-advisory, digital asset exchanges,
crypto trading platforms, blockchain tokens as well as e-payment
systems.
"Our bespoke and curated approach is an ideal match to the
demands of a fast-evolving digital marketplace," said Farah
Jaafar-Crossby, CEO of Labuan IBFC Inc, the jurisdiction's
market development agency. She added Labuan IBFC's tax
neutrality and currency agnosticism adds to the appeal as a digital
hub, especially since the digital marketplace is inherently
borderless in its application.
"We have seen a significant increase in interest of our
digital "toolbox" from regional and also international
entities," she said and cited Memorandum of Understandings
signed between Labuan IBFC Inc with China Construction Bank, Labuan
as well as Huobi Group of China, both in relation to the
advancement and development of Labuan IBFC's digital
ecosystem.
She added the fast-growing ecosystem in the jurisdiction had
also prompted the establishment of an industry-led Labuan Fintech
Association, which is open to any party interested in participating
and contributing to Labuan IBFC's growing "digital
family".
Labuan IBFC which will celebrate its 30th year of establishment
in 2020, is home to more than 6,000 active companies which includes
top-ranked financial institutions comprising 55 banks, 217
insurance companies, 61 corporate service providers, more than 300
leasing companies and 43 commodity trading companies. Labuan IBFC
entities employ more than 6,000 people, making the IBFC the largest
employer compared to other industries in Labuan.
The Connecting Digital Ecosystems in Asia 2019 (CoDE Asia
2019) conference was attended by more than 250 delegates and
featured a lineup of regional industry players and subject matter
experts, discussing topics catered towards developing a holistic
digital ecosystem in the region.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
