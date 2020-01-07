"Driving Captive Transformation
Kuala Lumpur, 5 November 2019 – Labuan
International Business and Financial Centre's (Labuan IBFC)
position as a market leader in captive insurance is reinforced by
the findings of a white paper by Captive Review titled
"Driving Captive Transformation in Asia", which showed
the jurisdiction having led by fifty percent in captive formations
in Asia last year.
According to the white paper, the total number of captives in
Asia grew by ten with Labuan IBFC leading the way with half of
these incorporations domiciled in the jurisdiction. Singapore came
in second with three formations compared to Labuan IBFC's
five.
The paper also revealed 81% of respondents cited regulatory
environment as the most important factor in choosing a domicile,
which puts the midshore jurisdiction of Labuan IBFC in good stead.
Well-supported by a robust, modern and internationally-recognised
legal framework enforced by its regulator, Labuan Financial
Services Authority, the jurisdiction strikes an ideal balance
between regulatory requirements, compliance with international best
standards and practices.
Labuan IBFC is home to close to 200 insurance and insurance
related licensed entities, providing an ideal ecosystem for captive
formation as well as management, while the strong banking and
corporate services industry provides for a seamless one stop
jurisdiction for captive insurance entities.
"As a midshore wholesale financial intermediation centre,
focused on delivering solutions to the Asian marketplace, we are in
good stead to continue our leadership in this space, especially as
the requirements of economic substance demand Asian captive owners
seek a well-regulated, cost efficient and facilitative
jurisdiction," said Labuan IBFC CEO, Farah Jaafar-Crossby.
"In fact as of mid-2019, Labuan IBFC already registered six
captive formations, compared to the five registered for the whole
of 2018, reinforcing the study's findings, which not only
indicated an overall growth in understanding the role of captives
but the jurisdiction's ability to continue to attract these
risk management vehicles," Jaafar-Crossby added.
Fraser Irving, editor of Captive Review, said "Often tipped
as the next area of opportunity for captive insurance, Asia has
shown steady long-term growth over a number of years. While there
is yet to be the 'boom' spoken about by various
commentators, the industry is becoming increasingly sophisticated
in the region and is definitely here to stay."
The steady overall year-on-year upward trend in Asian captive
adoption depicts enhanced maturity and sophistication, demonstrated
in the findings indicating 52% of respondents having heard of
protected cell companies (PCCs), while 76% of respondents felt that
cell captives are suitable for Asian risk management
requirements.
"The fact that Labuan IBFC is still the only jurisdiction
in Asia with the Protected Cell Company structure is definitely
encouraging. In fact, in 2019, we have seen a significant pipeline
interest in PCCs which we attribute to enhanced awareness of its
benefits as well as overall cost sensitivities arising from the
global need for substance creation, whilst in a well-regulated
jurisdiction," Jaafar-Crossby noted.
The white paper entitled "Driving Captive Transformation in
Asia", based on a survey and insights from global captive
practitioners carried out in 2018, was shared with regional risk
management practitioners at the PARIMA Conference 2019, held in
Kuala Lumpur and is downloadable via
www.labuanibfc.com.
Labuan IBFC was also awarded the best Asian Domicile category at
the recent Asia Captive Review Awards 2019. The Awards recognise
and reward service providers, captive owners, jurisdictions and
risk management professionals for their exceptional achievements in
captive insurance. It is a part of a global series of awards which
are also held in Europe and America.
