Following Boris Johnson's victory in the UK election
what Brexit clarity is there for businesses and what are the tax
challenges that they may face in 2020?
Jacek, Sylvia and Rob close out 2019 with a reflective episode
covering Brexit expectations and other European country-level tax
developments; VAT quick fixes, SAF-T (Standard Audit File for Tax),
digitisation, centralised reporting and the ongoing focus on
closing the VAT gap.
Tune in to find out what tax challenges businesses operating in
Europe may face in the new year ... and why the discussion turns to
bikinis and pigs in blankets.
Have a question for the show? Ask it below.
Short on time? Skip ahead:
00:01 Intro
02:03 Brexit is now definitely happening - what does this mean for
businesses?
05:14 Sylvia's thoughts on a 'messy' tax year
08:26 Spotlight on e-commerce tax compliance and closing the VAT
gap
13:20 SAF-T and the looming digitisation wave
14:31 Is the tax reporting process set to reverse? Will it make
compliance easier?
17:50 Dreams of a single VAT return – is SAF-T the next best
thing?
26:43 Getting into the festive spirit
29:26 Closing comments
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
