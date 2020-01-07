Most Read Contributor in Luxembourg, December 2019
On 8 November, the EU Council reached a general approach on a
set of rules to facilitate detection of tax fraud in cross-border
e-commerce transactions.
This set of new rules consists of two legislative texts:
(i) A proposal for a directive
amending Directive 2006/112/EC as regards introducing certain
requirements for payment service providers (Doc. 15508/18) ;
(ii) A proposal for a regulation
amending Regulation (EU) 904/2010 as regards measures to strengthen
administrative co-operation in order to combat VAT fraud (Doc.
15509/18).
The objective of the proposals are (i) to put in place EU rules
which will enable Member States to collect in a harmonised way the
records made electronically available by the payment service
providers and (ii) to set up a new central electronic system for
the storage of the payment information and for the further
processing of this information by anti-fraud officials in the
Member States within the Eurofisc framework (Eurofisc is the
network for the multilateral exchange of early-warning signals to
fight VAT fraud, established pursuant to Chapter X of Regulation
(EU) 904/2010).
The EU Council, without further discussion, should formally
adopt these proposals once the text has undergone a legal and
linguistic review.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Legislation comes into force in the new year 2020 in the BVI which is designed to address concerns that companies could be used to artificially attract profits that do not correspond to their activities and economic presence.
On 6 December 2019, the House of Parliament approved an increase in the maximum annual tax deduction for life and private medical insurance premiums, and contributions to social insurance, pension and provident funds, ...
During the past few years, the funds industry in Cyprus has experienced significant growth (both in terms of value of assets and in terms of number of funds and fund managers), resulting in the island establishing itself ...
Today, the budget law for 2020 and the law implementing into domestic law Council Directive (EU) 2017/952 of 29 May 2017 ("ATAD II") have been passed by the Luxembourg Parliament.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”