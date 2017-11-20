Question: I am a European citizen, living in
the UAE. The company I own lent one of our suppliers some money as
we had a good relationship before and we agreed that I shall be
paid an interest of 20 per cent on top of the due amount. When I
asked the supplier to pay the money, he threatened me and said I do
not have the right to claim this interest and he said he can put me
in jail. Now, I do not have the interest but he can give me the
loan amount. I did not know it was a crime. What are my
options?
Answer:In general, taking interests is a breach
of the criminal law if it's between two individuals.
However, if it's between two companies or a corporate and an
individual then it would not be a breach of the UAE Criminal Law,
as Article No.409 of Law No. 3 of 1987 requires building such
criminal charges when there is the question of dealings with
interest between individuals. Still, the validity of the interest
amount is subjected to questions and discretionary power of the
civil courts. When these powers are applied, they would have the
right to decide whether to accept such clauses.
In all cases, you have the right to file a civil case and
request the full paid amount regardless of whether the civil court
considers it to be a valid clause or not.
Also, note that Article (76) Of UAE Civil Transaction Law,
stipulates that, "a creditor is entitled to receive interest
on a commercial loan as per the rate of interest, stipulated in the
contract. If such rate is not stated in the contract, it shall be
calculated according to the rate of interest currently in the
market at the time of dealing, provided that it shall not exceed
12% until full settlement."
Furthermore, Article (88) of the same law states that
"where the commercial obligation is a sum of money which was
known when the obligation arose and the debtor delays payment
thereof, he shall be bound to pay to the creditors as compensation
for the delay, the interest fixed in Articles (76) and (77), unless
otherwise agreed."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
