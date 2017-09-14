The 6.4 per cent Malta's economic growth reported by the NSO
for the second quarter of 2017 means that the country has once
again recorded the highest economic growth rate in the EU with a
growth rate which is nearly thrice the average growth recorded in
the EU28 (2.2 per cent) and the Euro Area (2.1 per cent).
Taking the first two quarters of this year, the economy's
income from wages and salaries of employees increased by €123
million, while profits generated by businesses increased by
€234 million. During the same period, income from exports grew
by €154 million.
Minister for Finance Edward Scicluna said: 'This remarkable
growth shows that our economy is continuing to steam steadily ahead
setting consistently higher incomes for businesses and employees
alike.'
During the first half of this year, economic growth remained
broad-based as growth in the gross value added of all sectors
reached €353 million. Double digit growth rates were recorded
by the professional, scientific and technical activities, by
administrative and support services and arts, as well as
entertainment and recreation, repair of household goods, and other
services sectors. Other notable private sector increases were also
registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles
and motorcycles, transportation and storage, accommodation and food
services, and the financial and insurance sectors. Growth in gross
value added was also recorded in the manufacturing and construction
sectors.
The robust growth in the first half of this year was reflected
in a €95 million increase in private consumption of
households, and a significant drop of €56 million or 6.9 per
cent in government final consumption expenditure. The significant
increase in consumption reflects the dynamic performance in the
labour market boosting a record low unemployment rate of 4.2 per
cent and a remarkable increase of 8,576 in additional jobs created
in the private sector, by March of 2017.
