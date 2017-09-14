The establishment of a captive insurance entity or any form of
self-insurance requires some maturity and sophistication in terms
of the company's financial and risk management. And Asia is by
no means impoverished in these areas.
However, some would still go so far as to say that the region is
not ready for a more robust self-insurance or even captive
insurance presence, but how true is this?
Being a niche area, not many understand or fully appreciate its
benefits. Notwithstanding, am happy to note that the trend
certainly suggests that the momentum is building, with captive
insurance fast gaining popularity among the large corporations
while SMEs are starting to appreciate it.
Throughout the enriching one-and-a-half-day Asian Captive
Conference 2017 (ACC 2017), I was quite pleased to see the turnout
of risk managers from the region, undoubtedly a sign of their
thirst and enthusiasm for a deeper dive into the intricacies of
captive insurance business. Personally, when there was hardly any
attrition on the second day is when I realised, the depth of this
interest.
In his keynote address, Bank Negara Malaysia's Governor Tan
Sri Muhammad Ibrahim noted that the Southeast Asian region had most
of the necessary features already in place, especially for a
thriving captive insurance industry.
"This region is especially well-placed to harness this
potential [for captives], given the vibrancy of SMEs and the fast
growing takaful market.
"Southeast Asia alone contributes almost 30% to global
takaful contributions, and this offers an opportunity as Malaysia
has long sought to develop a facilitative regulatory environment to
drive an innovative, competitive and sustainable growth of Islamic
finance," he said.
Governor added that the captive industry, if engineered
correctly, could play a vital role in promoting financial stability
and contribute to the enhancement of macroprudential measures in
the region.
However, he cautioned that it was important that captives be
seen as supportive of growth rather than as a vehicle that erodes
the tax base, which necessitates the development of a regulatory
structure to supervise the industry.
The development of a facilitative and business-friendly yet
internationally robust set of regulatory provisions is essential
towards the growth of the industry.
This juggling act comes down to a balance of interest whilst
keeping the best interest of the jurisdiction at heart. This feat
is one I believe Labuan IBFC has managed to accomplish; after all
we are home to more than 200 licensed entities from the risk
management industry alone!
Moving Forward
As we all know, the only constant in life in change.
So Labuan IBFC will not rest on its laurels, and as such change
is inevitable. These changes aimed at bolstering the risk
management offerings in Labuan IBFC will not be an overnight
exercise but I can assure you it is something that we are actively
working on.
Setting-up a captive insurance business is not a simple task.
Some have said it is akin to raising a child, and if indeed that is
true, as a parent, I can promise you that no one day is ever the
same. And as you all know it takes a village to raise a child! So
similarly, curating a risk management industry requires time and
effort as well as an active role from all stakeholders.
Forming a captive requires effort and buy-in from all levels of
management and the Board in order to reap the benefits of a
captive. Needless to say the process of making the captive works
for your organisation will be a dynamic affair with many moving
parts towards its evolution and growth.
So as the risk management industry in Asia matures, we at Labuan
IBFC will be on hand to play an active role in ensuring the needs
of the industry are met, whilst we remain committed to a robust
approach towards regulation.
In the meantime, keep an eye out for these changes!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Whereas most insurance policies exclude liability arising under contract, insurers can
positively benefit where an insured has limited or excluded its liability under contract.
This usually arises where the insured's contract has a limitation or exclusion of liability clause in the insured's favour.
The decision provides useful guidance on the bounds of pollution liability coverage and also issues of non-disclosure.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).