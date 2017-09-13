CALIFORNIA, United States - There's an island in the Lesser
Antilles that the head of one of the oldest institutions of higher
education in Southern California, US, thinks very highly of.
In fact, Woodbury University President David Steele-Figueredo
thinks the US can learn a lot from it.
"While Barbados may not be perfect in every sense of the
word, maybe we can learn a lesson or two from its excellent
educational system, its history of compassion and humanity, and the
longevity of the people on this little island." That is how
the Venezuelan-born Dr. Steele-Figueredo concludes an article in
the Huffington Post in which he highlighted his own experience in
Barbados' education system as a student of the Lodge School,
and what he observed of its people in his time on the island.
Barbados was one of several countries in which he lived outside
of Venezuela, the others being Trinidad, England, Japan, Belgium
and Spain. "The key difference between little Barbados and the
US is tolerance and respect between black and white. And what has
been the secret recipe? I would argue it is education," he
wrote.
"According to a 2014 study by the US Department of
Education and the National Institute of Literacy, 32 million
adults, or 14 per cent of the population, cannot read. Shockingly,
21 per cent of adults in the US read below a fifth grade level, and
19 per cent of high school graduates cannot read at all. By
comparison, a recent report by the Commonwealth Network states,
'There is virtually no illiteracy among people age 15-24'
in Barbados. Thus, the fundamental question: How can we have a
truly working democracy in the US when many people cannot read,
have not assimilated the lessons of world history, and cannot think
critically and unemotionally about social and moral issues like
racial hatred?" Dr. Steele-Figueredo questioned.
He pointed out that another lesson that could be learned from
Barbados is "celebration of life."
The university president pointed out that while the key to the
island's stability has been an educated populace with a strong
black middle class and representative government, Barbadians have
inherited the centuries-old African love of music and dance.
"Add that the first rum was supposedly distilled in
Barbados in the 17th century and it's easy to understand the
popular belief that, on the island, life is always a party. Perhaps
by coincidence, together with Japan it has the world's highest
per capita occurrence of centenarians. But there is also drive,
strength and hope, summarised by the almost tri-century Lodge
School motto: 'Possunt Quia Posse Videntur: They can because
they think they can.'"
