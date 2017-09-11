Israel's government recently set forth a decision approving
the key points of a national "safe identification"
policy. The purpose of this policy is to define how a person's
identity is to be verified when receiving government services in a
digital mode, in order to improve the services being provided to
residents, and to simplify the access to these services.
The setting of a national "safe identification"
policy derives from the absence of a uniform approach toward the
identification process required to receive services in digital
space. This absence has resulted in a bureaucratic burden, both for
the recipients of services and for service providers. Recipients of
services are caused inconvenience and wasted time due to the need
to identify themselves to service providers in different ways and
to recall a multitude of usernames and passwords. At the same time,
service providers are unable to take advantage of their resources
logically and are often barred from supplying digital services due
to the lack of safe means of identification.
Various principles for the implementation of safe
identification processes were approved within the scope of the
decision. These include simplicity and practicality, the need for
cyber defense and data security measures, obligations with regard
to privacy protection during the identification process (including
ensuring a process whereby surplus information is not accumulated),
and the use of smart identity cards and mobile phones as a key
component of the policy.
According to the guidelines outlined in the decision, four
levels of verification are defined, each of which reflects the
degree of security in the identity of the entity performing the
process. The responsibility for classifying each service according
to the appropriate level of verification safety will apply to each
service provider. To this end, the guidelines define a process of
risk assessment and analysis that is to be implemented as a
practical tool for classifying the various services.
The decision states that the private sector will also be
integrated in the policy over time, the aim being to provide
maximum benefits to the Israeli economy as a whole.
