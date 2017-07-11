Luxembourg taxpayers owning Intellectual Property Rights (IP
rights) may benefit from a special tax regime introduced in 2008. A
company may benefit from a tax exemption of 80% on the net income
derived from royalties for the use and/or exploitation of IP rights
as well as a tax exemption of 80% on revenue derived from a sale or
an alienation of IP rights in Luxembourg.
Therefore this regime adequately combines two objectives: it
allows for a full deduction of all R&D expenses for projects
that do generate any commercial results.
However, successful R&D projects are not penalized through
excessive taxation once they are applied in real life.
LEGAL BASIS
The IP rights tax regime was introduced by the Law of 21
December, 2007, which introduced new provisions of Article 50bis
§1 and 3 LIR. On March 5, 2009
Luxembourg tax authorities issued a Circulaire on the Luxembourg
IP tax regime, which includes guidance on interpretation of the new
provisions.
APPLICABLE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS
The tax regime applies to the following IP rights acquired by a
Luxembourg company after January 1st, 2008:
Copyrights on software;
Domain name;
Patents;
Trademarks;
Designs; and
Models.
The following rights do not fall under the scope of the
Luxembourg IP tax regime: copyrights of literary or artistic works,
secret formulas and/or processes.
Expenses in direct economic connection with the IP must be
recorded as an asset in the balance sheet during the first year for
which the benefit of this tax regime is claimed.
An IP right may not have been acquired from a person that is
assimilated to an "affliated company". A company A is
considered as affliated to company B within the meaning of the law
if:
it directly holds at least 10% of the
share capital of B; or
B holds at least 10% of its share
capital; or
at least 10% of the share capital of
A and of B is directly held by a third company.
ENTITIES THAT MAY BENEFIT FROM THE IP TAX REGIME
All Luxembourg taxpayers that derive income from the stated IP
rights are entitled to claim the tax exemption. In addition,
taxpayers that themselves develop and use IP rights (patent) are
also entitled to claim the exemption.
Unlike other jurisdictions Luxembourg allows that economic
ownership of IP rights is used to claim the tax exemption in
addition to actual legal ownership.
TAX TREATMENT
An exemption of 80% is applied to net income derived from the
use, exploitation and disposal of qualifying intellectual property
rights. Net income is defined as gross royalty income decreased by
any expenses in direct connection with the income.
Capital gains arising from the sale of IP rights benefit from
the 80% exemption. However, expenses in direct economic connection
with the IP right, which have reduced the tax base of the relevant
tax year or of previous years, are recaptured up to 80% of the
gain. Recaptured amount would therefore in practice be offset by
loss carried forward.
If a taxpayer has created its own patent and uses this patent
for the benefit of his/her own activity, he/she is entitled to a
deduction of 80% of the net consideration, which a third party
would have paid for a patent license under market conditions.
Positive net income is subject to a 80% exemption however
negative net income remains fully tax deductible.
Due to the exemption effective tax rate never exceeds 5.72% and
in most cases it will be even lower due to expenses and
depreciation.
Losses can be carried forward without limitation in time and
double taxation and withholding taxes can be effectively managed
based on national laws and the double tax treaty network.
On top of that, in Luxembourg various incentives are available
for investments in IP rights.
VALUATION OF IP RIGHTS
For transactions with related parties, generally accepted
methods for valuation of IP may be used to ensure that arm's
length principle is respected. Micro-, small- and medium-sized
businesses (pursuant to Luxembourg size criteria) may use a
valuation of 110% of the aggregate amount of expenses incurred to
develop the IP right, in order to avoid expensive appraisals. When
a taxpayer develops IP, its value corresponds to the sum of
expenses incurred for its development, which have reduced the tax
base for the relevant tax year or any previous year.
INVESTMENT INCENTIVES FOR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS IN
LUXEMBOURG
Luxembourg offers a full range of custom-made investment
incentives designed to give new ventures a head-start and more
particularly to foster R&D and innovation. Financial support
may be granted for a funding of a specific investment and R&D
projects in order to complement equity and bank financing.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Maintenance fees, sometimes referred to as renewal fees or annuity fees, for patent rights have to be paid annually in most countries.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).