Global ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has
maintained its BBB+ rating for the Turks and Caicos Islands. Most
notably S & P has revised its outlook on the Turks and Caicos
Islands (TCI) to positive from stable. This announcement was made
on Wednesday 28th June 2017.
This is TCI's fourth consecutive year with such a strong
grading. A team from S&P made the annual visit to the islands
in June and met with a range of officials, from the various sectors
within TCI, as part of the review process.
Turks & Caicos Islands Premier, Hon. Sharlene
Cartwright-Robinson stated; "For the last three
consecutive assessments of the TCI's sovereign rating,
tremendous work has been undertaken and completed in relation to
the retirement of the TCI $170m bond, the establishment of a
National Wealth Fund, the achievement of all the indicators
outlined in the Public Finance Management Framework and also an
increase in the statistical data supplied to S&P to accommodate
the assessment. For this I must commend the previous administration
and the various TCIG departments involved in the process.
"However, in the past TCI has sustained BBB+ rating,
today I am pleased to announce the outlook has been favorably
adjusted from Stable to Positive. The current assessment of the
Turks and Caicos Islands sovereign rating is a clear indication of
the continued economic growth within the islands and also an
indication of S&P and TCI residents' confidence in my
Government's mandate.
"My Government will ensure that the required positive
and sustainable injections into the TCI economy continues.In particular the required public and private sector reforms
and the necessary funding is allocated to improve TCI's
infrastructure"
The S&P report commented on the continued strong performance
of the TCI economy; "Following several years of strong
performance, TCI's economy will, we expect, steadily strengthen
over the next three years. Growth in the territory will come
primarily from continued recovery in its largest visitor market,
the U.S., as well as growth in public spending. We anticipate these
trends will contribute to GDP per capita that will reach $25,753 in
2017. However, TCI's growth prospects remain subject to
volatility because more than half of GDP comes from tourism, which
is cyclical and vulnerable to external shocks."
The BBB+ rating is a strong factor in attracting foreign direct
investment to TCI and building confidence amongst its existing
business community.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
