The applicants requested that the District Court approve the
filing of a class action against certain shareholders of an Israeli
public company (respectively, the
"Shareholders" and the
"Company"). The applicants alleged that
the Shareholders had breached their statutory duty to other
shareholders in the Company by having failed to comply with the
Israeli tender offer rules regarding their acquisition of a
controlling interest in the Company. In their defense, the
Shareholders clarified that prior to acting the Shareholders had
requested and received a Preliminary Request (or
"Pre-Ruling") from the Israel Securities
Authority (the "ISA").1 The
Shareholders alleged that due to the ISA's position in the
Pre-Ruling, they had believed in good faith that they were exempted
from the tender offer requirements.
The Court held that as a matter of policy it is appropriate to
recognize reliance on ISA Pre- Rulings. The Court noted that
although ISA guidelines and circulars are not definitive as far as
the Court is concerned, given the ISA's role, its
interpretation of the law cannot be disregarded, and the Court will
give weight to such interpretation.
In the present case, notwithstanding that the Court disagreed
with the ISA's interpretation of the law and the Court believed
that compliance with the tender offer rules was required by the
statute, the Court held that the Shareholders were not liable for
tort or damages based on a breach of statutory duty with respect to
their failure to comply with the tender offer rules. The Court
clarified that it was a sufficient defense that the Shareholders
had turned to the ISA for a Pre-Ruling regarding the matter, and
had in good faith followed the instructions provided in such
Pre-Ruling.
It is important to note that while the Shareholders were excused
from violation of statutory duties, the Court ultimately approved
the filing of the class action against the Shareholders on the
basis of a different cause of action, unjust enrichment, due to
shares subject to tender offer rules being subsequently sold to a
third party.
Footnote
1 A Pre-ruling Request is a request to receive the
ISA's position regarding a specific potential
futuretransaction. A Pre-ruling Request is fact-based, and is
binding on the ISA only to the extent that there has been full
disclosure of all relevant facts, and only with respect to the
transaction that is the subject of the request.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
