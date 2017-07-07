During the course of an appeal concerning the realization by a
creditor of a security interest in real property at a time when the
debtor was in the midst of an insolvency proceeding, the Israeli
Supreme Court reviewed certain principles regarding the realization
of secured assets. The Court held that although in general a
secured creditor may act independently of other creditors and
outside of any parallel insolvency proceedings involving the
debtor, in certain situations the interests of these other
creditors must be considered.
The Supreme Court reviewed a distinction developed over the
years in the lower instance District Court decisions. According to
this line of cases, the Court recognizes that when a debt owed to a
secured creditor exceeds the value of the secured asset, that the
creditor's interest lies in maximizing proceeds received from
the asset in order to repay as large a proportion of the debt as
possible. In contrast, when the outstanding debt is less than the
value of the secured asset, the Court recognizes the concern that
it is often in a secured creditor's interest to realize the
asset quickly, even at an undervalued price. This second scenario
creates a conflict with the interests of the debtor's unsecured
creditors in insolvency proceedings; it is to the unsecured
creditor's advantage to maximize proceeds from the secured
asset, even at the expense of a quick resolution.
The Supreme Court held that when the debt owed to a secured
creditor exceeds the value of the asset value, due to common
interests between creditors, a secured creditor can act
independently and without interference, merely providing the
Trustee or Liquidator with a report detailing the amount of debt,
the value of the secured asset, and how the secured creditor
intends on realizing the asset. In this scenario the Trustee or
Liquidator is not involved with the actual realization of the
asset. In contrast, when the value of the asset exceeds the debt,
realization of the secured asset has to be under the supervision of
the Trustee or Liquidator. Supervision should be proportionate,
taking into consideration all relevant circumstances and balancing
competing interests of secured and unsecured creditors.
In addition, the Supreme Court refined the District Court's
line of analysis by making a further distinction: recognizing an
additional category of cases in which a delay in the realization of
the secured asset could result in increased complication and
expense. The Court held that in this type of unusual situation,
such as in the case at hand, the Trustee or Liquidator should have
special authority to actually manage and realize the secured asset,
together with the secured party.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
