Today, the growth of global economy has become
impossible without considering Intellectual Property.
In Asia, Singapore is witnessing a huge growth of its
Intellectual Property segment and is slowly becoming the focus of
Intellectual Property in Asia. Singapore is ranked fourth in the
world and top in Asia for having the best IP protection in the
World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report 2016-2017.
Adding on to this, the government of Singapore has also come up
with an IP Hub Master Plan1 to develop the country as a
worldwide IP hub. The Singapore government has taken few more steps
such as launching an IP financial scheme and coming up with a
Center of Excellence for IP valuation2 to accelerate the
growth of IP sector in the country.
Several data analytics experts have conducted various studies
for visualizing the impact of the steps taken by the Government of
Singapore. Few results from the case studies will provide an
intellectual and a clear picture of how Singapore is progressing
towards maintaining its top position as far as Asian IP sector is
concerned. The results will also show that which entities (for
example. Firms, local companies, global companies) are the major
contributors in this progress.
Major contributors in Singapore IP
Almost 50% of patents filed in Singapore are invented in United
States.
Almost 13% of the filed Patents in Singapore are invented in
Japan.3
Almost 95% of total patents filed in Singapore are filed by
companies which are not originated in Singapore.
Thus more than 60% of filed patents in Singapore are invented in
United States and Japan combined. The statistics in itself shows
that global companies are very much interested in getting their IP
protected in Singapore. This is possible mainly due to the steps
taken by Singapore Government.1, 2 In addition to these
steps the Government also provides monetary help for Research &
Development and for filing patents to Singapore originated
companies.4Most patented technology areas in
Singapore? 6
Data Analytics companies analyzed the trend of patents published
at the patent office of Singapore to find out the number of
applications granted. The analysis was done using the patent kind
codes to consider various stages of patent applications. It was
concluded that:
From the year 1999, the average number of granted patents by
local and global entities at the Singapore patent office per year
is more than 5,000. The rate of growth has been consistent over the
past decades.5
More than 21000 Trademark Applications have been filed in 2014,
out of which around 19000 applications have been registered.
7
